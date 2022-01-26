A beaming Bill Johnson laid eyes on his baby girl for the first time a day before his 72nd birthday. More than 50 years in the wrapping, this birthday present couldn’t be more perfect he said.

Zindy Laursen, a Danish pop singer and entertainer, walked into the Baton Rouge Regional airport Wednesday ready to embrace her newly found father and her Louisiana heritage.

Lauren, known in Denmark as just “Zindy,” achieved fame as a singer and Grammy winner but has always fallen short of her desire to find and meet her biological father.

She knew that her father was a U.S. serviceman on leave from the Vietnam War when he met her mother in Australia. After her stepfather’s death when she was 16, Laursen said became eager to find out about her biological father.

Laursen paid tribute to Brian Hjort at the arrival gathering. Hjort privately helps connect long-lost family members using DNA testing and he was the technician administrating COVID-19 testing in near her home in Denmark.

Hjort not only recognized Lauren from her music fame, but he knew she was searching for her father and offered to help.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“Brian is just a wonderful spirit,” Laursen said. “He took a DNA sample and a couple months later, he actually found a match to my cousin Randall.”

That relative match was Johnson’s nephew. By working with an international group called Father Found, Hjort was able to help Laursen locate Johnson who submitting to DNA testing that confirmed he was Laursen’s father.

“They not only said, ‘This is your dad,’ but he does this out of the kindness of his heart,” Laursen said.

Johnson, a retired Zachary police captain, said he isn’t lamenting lost time. Instead, he said he is focused on the gifts that lie ahead.

“Today is a very, very exciting day in my life — the most exciting day of my life — because God blessed me and with something I didn't have,” he said. “It's great that we did meet no matter how late it is. God is always on time and today is just His own time.”

Lauren and her brother Marc Johnson, a fellow musician, are in Louisiana for the first time, and they plan a short course on “everything Louisiana” while they are here.

“This is my first time down here so I'm expecting a lot of things I want to try,” she said. “I hope to try many dishes especially gumbo, but I look forward to the whole music, culture — and cornbread! I've heard that's great, but I never tried it in my life because I grew up in Scandinavia.”