After a rocky start to the new year with a high-profile fraternity closure over hazing allegations and the temporary suspension of key university administrators, LSU announced a replacement Monday for the embattled position of vice president of student affairs.

The Vice President for Student Affairs Search Committee concluded its four-month search by selecting Jeremiah Shinn, currently associate vice president in the division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Boise State University in Idaho.

Formerly held by Kurt Keppler, the vice president at LSU oversees the division of student affairs, including Greek Life, disability services and campus life, among other areas. Since 2010 Keppler had served as a top university administrator overseeing different student areas.

His tenure coincided with freshman Maxwell Gruver’s hazing death in 2017 and the contentious tailgating changes to prevent further violations in 2018 following task force recommendations.

+2 LSU admins on leave amid questions over handling DKE abuse; ex-student affairs president left in January LSU placed multiple administrators connected to Greek life on leave Friday, a month after the university quietly parted ways with another top-…

Keppler vacated his post in January amid LSU's announcement that its Delta Kappa Epsilon chapter would close over hazing allegations.

"While this is a personnel matter and we cannot comment on specifics, it is not uncommon to see administrative changes at a university, especially when new leadership comes in, such as a new president or provost," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard told The Advocate in February.

The university late last year appointed Stacia Haynie as provost and executive vice president.

Though the circumstances surrounding Keppler’s departure remain murky, Ballard did not provide further clarification when The Advocate sought additional comment Monday evening. In the last week, Keppler was announced as interim associate vice president for Clemson Student Affairs at Clemson University in South Carolina.

While the LSU Greek Life portal indicates various fraternity and sorority offenses from hazing to alcohol violations over the last year, BSU has only three organization violations listed for the 2017-18 academic year among Pi Kappa Phi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Sigma Phi posted on its website.

+6 On LSU's Parade Ground, tailgating much different after Gruver's hazing death, new rules Thirteen years ago, LSU rule changes intended to curb excessive drinking at tailgate parties led to a shift in the action from Greek chapter h…

Over Shinn’s 19 years of academic leadership, he has overseen various areas of student development, including Greek Life responsibilities.

He will begin his role at LSU no later than July 1, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.