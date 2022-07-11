The Baker man sentenced to life in prison last week for the fatal shooting of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims died inside East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday, apparently after overdosing on opioids, the authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said staff found Dyteon Simpson, 23, unresponsive in an inmate line around 8 p.m. Sunday. The staff rendered aid, but Simpson was later pronounced dead, Hicks said.
Hicks said a preliminary toxicology report showed Simpson was presumptively positive for Fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge coroner will conduct an investigation, she said.
Simpson was convicted of second degree murder after being accused of shooting Sims to death during a 2018 street brawl just off the Southern University campus.
A judge last week imposed a mandatory life sentence.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.