On Jefferson Highway approaching Drusilla Lane, there are two marked turn lanes, one for the Interstate 12 entrance, and the other for left turn on Drusilla Lane. The problem is the number of cars that block the Drusilla turn lane while trying to turn into the Drusilla Shopping Center, causing other vehicles to unsafely merge into the I-12 lane to go around them. Is there any solution for this?
"The turn lane for I-12 begins after the entrance for the Drusilla Shopping Center," says Brendan J. Rush, customer service manager for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
"Prior to the shopping center, there is a center turn lane that services all of the businesses and residents from Essen Lane to the shopping center. Drivers wishing to go to I-12 should not be merging into the I-12 lane until just at the bridge, before the shopping center where the roadway widens out to four lanes (one for Drusilla Lane, one for I-12 and two for Jefferson Highway. Traffic for Drusilla Lane and I-12 should not be utilizing the center turn lane at all and should only merge after the entrance to the shopping center."
School carpool karaoke
A number of schools have carpool lines that block entire lanes of streets. Specifically, I was driving near LaSalle Elementary before dismissal time, coming from Lobdell. The entire right side of the street was blocked by a carpool line, forcing me into the left lane of a two-way street coming into a blind curve. Is there any way this traffic can be controlled more safely?
Ingolf Partenheimer, chief traffic engineer for the city-parish, tells us, "This issue begins with and ends with the School Board. Other than for new schools being built, it is very hard to get turn lanes or shoulders added to the roadways given right of way and funding constraints. We are working with the schools to minimize their impact."
Taylor Halsey Gast, director of communications and public relations, for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, says:
"School security has been working with LaSalle to alleviate some of the traffic issues. I believe that drivers dropping off at that school used to line the streets on both sides and now it is supposed to be down to one side of the street. Security is also attempting to route the cars through the neighborhood to keep them off of the main road. I am following up with security for more information on that plan and will get back to you as soon as I can.
"The East Baton Rouge Parish school system offers free transportation to students who live outside of the safe walking distance (typically a 1-mile radius).
"EBR Sheriff's Office provides deputies to act as crossing guards and to assist with other traffic and safety concerns.
"When we build or renovate schools, we factor the carpool lane issues into the construction. For example, Wedgewood Elementary's carpool lane is now routed much deeper into the campus and wraps around to help get those cars off of busy streets.
"Safety is always our top priority and we will continue to work on improving all areas of transportation."