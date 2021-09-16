After remnants of Hurricane Nicholas dumped up to 6 inches of rain on parts of southeastern Louisiana after weakening to a tropical depression — causing some homes and businesses to flood — an upcoming week of showers poses a threat of additional high water across the capitol region.
A flash flood watch is in effect through Friday, and the National Weather Service has posted flood warnings through Friday for a number of rivers in the Florida Parishes, including the Tangipahoa River near Robert, the Tickfaw River at Liverpool and the Amite River at Maurepas.
“In the last 72 hours, we’ve had a good swath of rain, 5-6 inches pretty widespread,” said Julie Lesko, senior service hydrologist with the NWS. “Being in southeast Louisiana, folks are pretty climatized to heavy rain, it’s just that we’ve had more than enough of it this year.”
The second hurricane to reach the U.S. this season, Nicholas, made landfall in Texas as a category 1 storm this week. It later drifted in southeastern Louisiana two weeks weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region as a category 4, leaving destruction from the coast to the Mississippi border.
Although Nicholas has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, this week’s heavy rains have been a notable concern for weather experts as debris buildup from Ida prevents waterlogged areas throughout the state from draining quickly, resulting in heavily saturated soil and immediate storm runoff that causes water to rise more quickly in low-lying areas.
Lesko said most of the state’s rivers have not crested nearly as highly as they did during Ida, although several areas saw minor to moderate flooding. Another 2-5 inches are expected through Friday.
She explained that due to southeastern Louisiana’s close proximity to the coast, just a few inches of rain can have varying effects on flooding depending on how many storms the region experiences in a given timeframe.
“Seeing 2-5 inches spread out over a day could just be a typical summer day, however, we’ve already seen quite a bit of rain over the last few days,” Lesko said. “That, coupled with saturated conditions from Ida, means that some areas can’t handle even just two to five inches of rain locally, and it’s going to lead to flash flooding much more quickly.”
In East Baton Rouge Thursday morning, cars foiled by roughly 6 inches of water were piled up on Burbank Drive as the National Weather Service reported flash flooding in the area of North Gardere.
At the same time, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office issued high water alerts for several roads and were monitoring six more for potential flooding, while the NWS website also reported “numerous roads closed due to flooding” throughout Tangipahoa Parish.
As Nicholas makes its way across the central Gulf Coast Friday, the NWS said residents can expect additional rainfall of two to four inches, with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches.
The agency warned that flash flooding impacts, particularly in urban areas, will be possible across the region. A flash flood watch has been issued in East Baton Rouge Parish until Friday.
Lesko cautioned residents to take flash flood warnings seriously.
“If we’re issuing any flash flood warnings throughout the day, that’s when you want to pay attention, because street flooding could happen much more rapidly,” she said.