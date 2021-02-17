About 35,000 Entergy and DEMCO customers in the greater Baton Rouge area were without power Wednesday morning as the area recovers from Monday’s winter storm.

The "rolling blackouts" have ended but customers are still asked to limit power use, according to utility companies. The companies turned off power to parts of the grid Tuesday night that they said were overloaded by customer demand. All controlled blackouts ended by 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, almost 26,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power. Around 3,600 customers in Livingston Parish were still without power and about 700 in Ascension Parish, according to the company’s website.

In total, almost 30,000 Entergy customers were without power in the Baton Rouge area, down from 41,000 Tuesday evening.

More than 5,000 DEMCO customers in the metro area were still without power Wednesday morning, with about 1,300 of those in East Baton Rouge Parish. More than 3,800 were without power in Livingston Parish, but power has been restored for customers in Ascension Parish.

Governor John Bel Edwards said in a Monday press conference that icy roads were posing challenges to line crews in restoring power.

