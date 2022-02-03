Baton Rouge firefighters say a blaze in a man's trash-burning pit got out of control Thursday and set a motorhome on fire, then the motorhome set a house on fire.
One crew worked to keep the blaze from damaging more of the house on Birch Street while another worked on the motorhome to keep the fire there from spreading.
"After speaking with the owner, it was determined that he was burning trash in a pit that spread to the motorhome which then spread to the house," the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. Firefighters were summoned at 3:47 p.m. and the fire was under control 16 minutes later.
National Weather Service records show winds were blowing from the north about 12 mph around the time of the fire.