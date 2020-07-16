The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld a district court judge's ruling that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Councilman LaMont Cole can remain as plaintiffs in the ongoing lawsuit challenging the incorporation of the city of St. George.

A three-judge panel simply denied an appeal from the attorneys for the St. George organizers that sought to reverse District Court Judge William Morvant's March ruling that the mayor and Cole could legally challenge the controversial incorporation.

"They’ve lost every major battle so far. And they will continue as far as I’m concerned," attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who leading the team of lawyers representing the Broome and others, said Thursday moments after the 1st Circuit issued its decision.

This now means the case can resume what is expected to be a prolonged legal battle within the courts system.

The lawsuit asks the court to deny the incorporation because of the negative financial impact it would have on the rest of the city-parish.

Last year, Broome's administration released a study claiming the city-parish would lose $48.3 million annually if the St. George incorporation happens and that government agencies would need to make across-the-board cuts of at least 18%.

St. George's attorneys filed a countersuit asking the court to toss the case. Those attorneys argued that Broome lacks the authority to contest the incorporation because she's not the governing authority of Baton Rouge, which state law mandates to challenge incorporations.

The St. George attorneys also assert in their petition that Cole needed approval from the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council first before he could jump in as a plaintiff, which he did not obtain.

