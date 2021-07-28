Five people were taken to the hospital from a Baton Rouge home Wednesday morning to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, WBRZ reported.
New: Family was using generator because the home wasn't hooked up to an electric utility service, spokesperson says
The incident occurred in the 10400 block of Avenue D in the Scotlandville area, and at least some of the victims passed out, Baton Rouge fire officials told the TV station.
Fire officials said it appeared that a generator was running in the home.
No further information about the five people, including their ages or conditions, was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.