BREC touted its summer camp sign-ups Monday, hoping that its recreation program will be available for children this summer but acknowledging pandemic-related problems might still be with us.
Sign-ups begin March 20 for East Baton Rouge Parish residents, while those outside the parish can begin signing up March 30.
Offerings include athletics camps, including tennis, and BREC will offer special-interest camps at the zoo, the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory, Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound, Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park, BREC Art Camp, Outdoor Adventure Camp and a Nature Explorers Conservation Camp.
The Bluebonnet nature center and the conservation camp will offer a counselors-in-training program.
Attendance could be limited, depending on the status of the pandemic. Several of last year's programs were altered or canceled.
"As me move closer to the start of camp, appropriate safety modifications will be made based on the current phase as declared by the governor," BREC spokesman Chad Brewer said. "Currently we are looking into possible reduced camp numbers, including the utilization of pods and smaller groups, as well as social distancing and the use of masks (and personal protective equipment)."
Parents or guardians may register at webtrac.brec.org or in person at the facility of their choice. Half-payments are due at registration, with balances due April 30. Visit brec.org/summercamp for a list of camps.