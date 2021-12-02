The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a crewman who fell overboard into the Mississippi River from the American Queen steamboat a day earlier.
The man went overboard just downstream from the I-10 Bridge hours before sunrise Wednesday as the cruise vessel was nearing Baton Rouge, the Coast Guard has said.
The crew of the American Queen reported the incident about 2:03 a.m. Wednesday.
Rescue crews ended up searching more than 100 miles of the lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours before the search was suspended at noon Thursday.
The searchers included crews on rescue boats from various federal, state and local agencies, a Coast Guard cutter and Coast Guard helicopter and had continued overnight Wednesday.
The Coast Guard closed a six-mile length of the river north and south of the I-10 Bridge to deep-draft commercial vessels for hours Wednesday. The closure was lifted later, but the Coast Guard enforced a slowdown of commercial traffic.
Neither the Coast Guard nor the owner of the American Queen, American Queen Voyages, has identified the missing crewman.
The American Queen is billed by its owner as the "the largest steamboat ever built" and is the company’s flagship paddle-wheeler.
Based in Albany, Indiana, the company offers multi-day cruises on the Mississippi, Ohio, Snake, Columbia and other rivers, according to the company website.