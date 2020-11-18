The BREC Board of Commissioners Wednesday night granted Superintendent Corey Wilson a two-year extension on his contract with the parks and recreation system and a 3.3% pay bump.

Wilson, who the board appointed in Feb. 2019 as superintendent of the city-parish's parks and recreation system, will now earn $187,108 annually — a $5,977 increase.

Wilson's three-year contract was set to end Jan. 31, 2022 but was extended to Jan. 31, 2024.

"This is our attempt to keep the best talent home," Lloyd Benson, chairman of BREC's Board of Commissioners, said in an interview following Wednesday's votes. "Over the last five years he's been instrumental in helping BREC achieve its Gold Medal status and he's made radical changes throughout the departments toward diversifying BREC."

Benson also described Wilson as the "best man" for the job who had a "strategic plan" for the system's future.

Wilson served as BREC's chief of business and management services before his appointment.

The board's decision Wednesday night came after an executive session that lasted less than 20 minutes, in which Wilson's performance and professional competence were discussed among the commissioners.

In a separate, unrelated vote, the board also awarded a $22 million contract to The Lemoine Company for the first phase of projects slated for the revamp of Greenwood Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo.

That first phase will include infrastructure improvements to both sites, addressing the issues that will help the zoo regain its accreditation status from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and improvements to the J.S. Clark Golf Course at Greenwood Park.

The more than 140-acre zoo hasn't been updated much since it opened in the 1970s

BREC is allocating all the money to pay for the first phase with the hopes of financing additional phases through private fundraising and federal grants.

BREC released conceptual drawings last year for the project that included themed animal exhibits, a new entry complex, community rental spaces and bringing in more high-profile animals. And the master plans for Greenwood Community Park would better integrate it with the zoo and expand on the park's landscape, adding more trails, sporting fields and recreational amenities like zip lines, a mini golf course and outdoor concert venue.

This story has been updated to correct the amount Wilson will earn after the raise.