More than 93% of Ascension Parish's population growth over the past two decades has happened outside its three municipalities and continues to be heavily weighted toward the east bank, new census data show.
Still, Ascension's east bank municipalities of Gonzales and Sorrento saw solid to strong growth during the same period that made the parish Louisiana's 13th largest in 2020.
Gonzales grew by nearly 50% since 2000; Sorrento by nearly a quarter. But the unincorporated parts of Ascension grew by nearly 78% over the same two-decade period.
For all the sharp growth on the east bank, western Ascension continues to see trends head in the other direction. For a third consecutive decade, population has fallen in Donaldsonville, the parish seat and next-door neighbor of CF Industries, one of Ascension's largest taxpayers and employers.
The new population data from the U.S. Census Bureau's decennial nationwide population count lends the latest snapshot to longstanding growth trends in the parish.
Required by the U.S. Constitution, the new tally will be used locally to set the boundaries of districts for the Parish Council, School Board, city and town council districts, other local boards and legislative seats.
The new numbers show that Ascension as a whole was Louisiana's second fastest-growing parish in the most recent decade, at nearly 18% between 2010 and 2020, and was Louisiana's fastest-growing over the past two decades at 65%.
Ascension Parish has added about 49,870 people since 2000. The parish had 126,500 people as of April 2020. Two decades earlier, in 2000, it had 76,627 people, census data show.
Statewide, only Livingston, Lafayette and St. Tammany parishes added more people over the past two decades than Ascension did — between 50468 and 73,302 people — but both parishes started from a larger base population in 2000 than Ascension did, so their growth rates were slower over the following decades.
Ascension actually grew more than twice as fast in the prior decade as it did between 2010 and 2020. The growth rate between 2000 and 2010 was at just less than 40%.
New housing development, especially since the August 2016 flood, has continued to be a potent political issue in Ascension, recently sparking a nine-month and potentially longer moratorium on new development adopted in late June and instituted in mid-July. Flash floods from a sharp May rain raised anew the low-lying parish's lingering drainage problems.
On Thursday, the Parish Council learned consultants reviewing the parish development rules expected to issue an interim report on how those rules have managed growth and what kind of fixes might be necessary next month. The council and Parish President Clint Cointment have called for the moratorium so they can tighten development requirements.
The Prairieville area, where a lot of new housing has been built over the past two decades, grew by 23.4% between 2010 and 2020 and ended the period with 33,197 people, census data show.
The census bureau only began tracking the unincorporated area of northern Ascension as a specific place in 2010. The bureau defines the community across a northwestern and northcentral swath of the region, tracking La. 42, Bayou Manchac and parts of La. 73 and extending somewhat farther east past where La. 42 and La. 44 intersect.
The bureau's definition of Prairieville also excludes areas west of I-10, including Dutchtown and the Bluff Road area, and some far eastern parts of Galvez and Lake. Both areas have also seen sharp growth.
The Prairieville area followed close behind Gonzales' 25% growth rate for the most current 10-year period, but Prairieville added more than double the number of the people as Gonzales did.
Prairieville added 6,302. Gonzales added 2,450, reaching 12,231 people in 2020.
On the west bank of the Mississippi River, growth trends are a different story, as population loss has accelerated over the past decade.
Donaldsonville, the west bank's only city, lost nearly 10% of its population between 2010 and 2020 and nearly 12% of its population since 2000, sharply diverging from annual census estimates that had shown the city growing throughout the 2010s.
Overall, according to the 10-year census count, the city's population fell from 7,605 people in 2000 to 6,695 people in 2020.
Just a year earlier, in 2019, the census bureau had pegged Donaldsonville's estimated population at 8,441, the culmination of a purported nine-year, 13.5% growth trend since 2010. But, in 2020, census takers ended up counting 1,746 fewer people than the 2019 figures had estimated.
The 2020 count was delayed and, due to the pandemic, had to overcome more obstacles than usual to be conducted, but the census bureau says its 2020 count in Louisiana is 99.9% accurate.
The 2020 population total for Donaldsonville is the lowest count since sometime between 1960 and 1970. Donaldsonville's population was 6,082 in 1960, the year that then-Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy was elected president. The count had risen to 7,367 people in 1970, census statistics show.
Census data immediately available in the bureau's first 2020 data release earlier this month offered a limited look at the west bank's unincorporated areas outside Donaldsonville.
But one community the bureau did track, Lemannville, lost 19.2% of its small population over the past decade.
The historic community just down the Mississippi River from Donaldsonville and upriver of the Sunshine Bridge saw its population fall from 860 people to 695 people between 2010 and 2020.