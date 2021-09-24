BR.neveahmissing.092521

State police called on the public for help finding 2-year-old Neveah Allen, who was last seen the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, after her stepfather set her down for a nap at their Baton Rouge home, police said.

 Courtesy of Louisiana State Police

The search for a missing Baton Rouge toddler believed to be in “imminent danger” was expanded statewide late Friday.

Neveah Allen, 2, was last seen around 1 p.m. after her stepfather set her down for a nap in their Belaire neighborhood home, according to Louisiana State Police.

When her siblings returned from school a few hours later, police said the apartment door was open and Neveah was gone.

“She is believed to be in imminent danger,” LSP said.

Neveah is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 33 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. 

Police say the girl was last seen without shoes and wearing a yellow dress with pineapples.

Police urge anyone who knows where to find the girl to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or 911.

