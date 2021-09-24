The search for a missing Baton Rouge toddler believed to be in “imminent danger” was expanded statewide late Friday.
Neveah Allen, 2, was last seen around 1 p.m. after her stepfather set her down for a nap in their Belaire neighborhood home, according to Louisiana State Police.
When her siblings returned from school a few hours later, police said the apartment door was open and Neveah was gone.
“She is believed to be in imminent danger,” LSP said.
Neveah is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 33 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds.
Police say the girl was last seen without shoes and wearing a yellow dress with pineapples.
Police urge anyone who knows where to find the girl to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or 911.