There's a new Mexican restaurant in Baton Rouge.
Queso Mexican Restaurant at 4343-D Sherwood Forest Blvd. will have its grand opening on Jan. 1. Local owners Mari Thi, Lee So and Scott Pham opened its doors three days ago in what manager Stephannie Murchie calls a "soft opening."
"We'll continue this soft opening through Dec. 31, and customers are welcome to come in and order from the menu," she said. "This also lets our cooks get in some training."
Queso is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Reservations are not necessary.
Murchie said the restaurant's dishes have a Tex-Mex feel.
"Our best entrees are our tamales," she said. "And the customers who have come in are raving over our margaritas."
For more information, call (225) 256-3586.