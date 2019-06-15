The Advocate Saturday won three awards in the annual Green Eyeshade competition, which honors the best journalism in the South.

The newspaper and writers Jeff Adelson, Gordon Russell and John Simerman were honored with a first place award for Public Service for coverage of Louisiana’s unique rules allowing criminal convictions by divided juries. The same work received a Pulitzer Prize two months ago, and helped coax voters to change the law in November and require unanimous votes to convict.

The newspaper also won a first place trophy for its editorials supporting unanimous juries. The award went to Danny Heitman.

Simerman also received a second place award for feature writing for his coverage of a scandal in the sheriff’s office in Iberia Parish and the parish’s effort to rebuild confidence in law enforcement.

The Green Eyeshade awards were established in 1950 by the Atlanta Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. They honor work in 11 southeastern states.