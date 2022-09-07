A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials.
The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22.
The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64) but did not hit the Powerball number to secure the jackpot.
So far, the ticket has gone unclaimed.
The odds of hitting 5 numbers in the Powerball are 1 in 11,688,054, according to the state lottery website.
A second Louisiana store also sold a winning Powerball ticket on Labor Day. Love’s Travel Stop in Greenwood sold a winning $50,000 ticket. The ticket hit 4 out 5 numbers, plus the Powerball number.
Thge next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday, with the jackpot totaling $170 million.