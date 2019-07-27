A Baton Rouge man was arrested after firing his gun through an apartment doorway and into another occupied apartment across the hall, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports.
Mark Woodfork, 25, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of criminal damage to property and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
The attempted shooting took place at The Reserve at Jefferson Crossing apartment complex.
Police said Woodfork fired his gun through the doorway of his apartment at a man who was on the other side. The bullet struck the doorway of the apartment across the breezeway and entered another residence where multiple people were present, the arrest report says. No one was struck by gunfire. Woodfork then fired a second round outside the apartment as the man ran away.
Woodfork told police he heard banging on his apartment door and saw a man he knew standing outside holding a gun, the arrest report says. Woodfork fired one round into the doorway, he said, then exited his apartment and saw the man standing at the bottom of the stairs pointing his gun up at Woodfork. He fired a second round at the man and watched him flee on foot.
The victim spoke to police and admitted he had arrived at Woodfork's door to confront him about a recent argument, but that he did not have a gun with him. He ran away after the first shot was fired, he said. According to the report, witnesses heard a disturbance at the door and two shots fired, but did not see anyone running from the scene with a gun.