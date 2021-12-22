A $10 to $15 passenger train ride between Baton Rouge and New Orleans could be just a year or so away — if all the pieces fall into place.

Canadian Pacific Railway is close to gaining ownership of the train tracks that run between the two cities after its shareholders earlier this month approved a $31 billion takeover of Kansas City Southern, which currently owns the train lines. Canadian Pacific also committed to working with passenger rail operator Amtrak and state and local governments to start the passenger service as soon as possible.

“This is the most promise this project has had in a long time,” said Bryan Jones, the head of HNTB’s Gulf Coast offices, who co-authored a 2014 feasibility study for the project for New Orleans and Baton Rouge. HNTB nationwide is an infrastructure design firm that works with New Orleans and Baton Rouge on various projects.

Along with Canadian Pacific, Amtrak said starting a service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a priority in its spending plans. State and local leaders, from Gov. John Bel Edwards to the parish officials along the route, have also thrown their support behind the project.

“The key is we now know who all the partners are,” said John Spain, executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and member of the Southern Rail Commission.

There are still details to be hammered out. But the availability of a $66 billion pot of money for railway improvements through the bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress recently approved makes the long-held dream of a passenger train close to becoming a reality, Spain said.

“We’re at a point and time now where the funding is in place,” Spain said. “Yes, it will be competitive. The state will need to apply to get those funds, but it’s there, and we think we have a very strong case to make for funding this project.”

The federal Surface Transportation Board still needs to sign off on the deal between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. But once that happens, service could begin shortly thereafter, Spain said.

Approval of the sale is expected sometime in late 2022, Spain added.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome applauded the progress surrounding the project. She said the interconnected nature of Southeast Louisiana makes the passenger line ideal for the region.

“I am incredibly encouraged by the expression of support by Canadian Pacific officials for the reintroduction of passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans,” Broome said in a statement. “This project has been a long time coming but I believe the time is now to make it a reality.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the service could be a vital form of transportation for New Orleans residents evacuating from hurricanes.

“This critical connection will expand regional transportation and employment opportunities, and can provide an additional mode of evacuation from forecasted storms, giving residents immediate transit service out of harm’s way in the event of an emergency,” Cantrell said in a statement. “This is a win-win for our entire region, connecting communities through transformative infrastructure projects and by improving public safety as we continue to experience faster, more intense storms.”

HNTB’s 2014 study envisions a trip from Baton Rouge to New Orleans taking an hour to an hour and 20 minutes. The cost of a single trip would be about $10 to $15, according to the study.

Spain said a $10 to $15 ticket is still likely, but the trip could initially take longer than 60-80 minutes until construction to make the railway more suitable for passenger trains is finished. That work isn't necessary to start service, but it would reduce times.

The largest single portion of the needed spending identified in a 2014 report on rail link upgrades was $62 million to replace the 1.8-mile wooden rail bridge that crosses the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Freight trains running on that now must slow to 10 miles per hour, which would delay a passenger trip. That may not deter officials from starting the service before the improvements are completed, Spain said.

“There are a lot of people who, given the option of a train at a reasonable cost, would do that rather than drive because it’s predictable,” Spain said. “We all talk about how we can be in New Orleans in an hour to an hour-and-a-half, but depending on the traffic, it can add another 30 or 45 minutes. A train will be predictable. It won’t be backed up in traffic or stopped in a wreck.”

A passenger train has not run between Baton Rouge and New Orleans since 1969, when Kansas City Southern’s Southern Belle service was discontinued.

Restarting the service has the support of the public. A 2019 poll of voters in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans, St. James and St. John parishes found 63% would be interested in riding the line.

For more than a decade, area economic development officials have touted a passenger rail connection as a key way to help foster growth in the region. The line would include stops in Baton Rouge at the Electric Depot on Government Street and in the Bluebonnet-Essen-Perkins medical district, in Gonzales, LaPlace and at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, with a terminus at the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans near the Caesars Superdome.

Previous attempts to start the project have failed, largely due to state lawmakers’ opposition to using state funds for the rail line. Spain and other supporters of the rail line believe this time will be different because of Canadian Pacific’s support — and because some of the federal rail money requires only 20% local matching funding. This means there would be minimal local funding required to start the line.

Canadian Pacific had been battling against a competing offer by Canadian National Railway to buy Kansas City Southern, which had long opposed running passenger trains on the track it owned between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

A key intervention with regulators came in the summer from Amtrak, which opposed Canadian National Railway's offer on the grounds that it would have derailed plans to revive the passenger link and would have reduced freight competition in the region.

Spain argued that the passenger line would draw immediate interest from residents in the region, and ridership would only increase as more people experienced the train for the first time.

“If you grew up in a place where there weren’t trains, then you don’t know what the experience is,” Spain said. “I think part of this is once people understand it is fairly predictable and they can count on it being on time, I think they’ll find it useful and a great addition to their options.”

Staff writer Tony McAuley contributed to this report.