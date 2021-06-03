NO.safehaven.052221.420.JPG (copy)

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the latest in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations efforts in Louisiana.

Out of Louisiana's entire estimated population, 31.78% of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The total number of administered vaccine doses surpassed 3 million this week.

