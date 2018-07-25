WASHINGTON — A key U.S. Senate committee included a handful of long-sought changes to federal disaster policy in an updated version of broader, largely unrelated legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration.

Among the changes: Louisianans hit by the 2016 flood who borrowed money from the Small Business Administration would no longer have those loans counted against them when applying for Restore Louisiana rebuilding grants.

Flood-hit school districts that didn't carry flood insurance would face smaller penalties from the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the proposed changes, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. A new arbitration process would make it easier for local governments to challenge FEMA payouts. And new rules would dictate how FEMA reimburses the cost of repairing flood-damaged roads and highways.

It's unclear when the U.S. Senate will vote on the package and whether additional changes might be in store for the bill. Cassidy, R-Louisiana, spent weeks lobbying colleagues to add the language to the Senate's version and celebrated its inclusion in a raft of amendments circulated on Wednesday.

The disaster-relief changes still face a number of hurdles. But Cassidy noted that Wednesday's news marked distinct progress toward a solution after nearly two years of efforts in Washington.

The U.S. House of Representatives included a very similar set of disaster policy changes — written and pushed in part by U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans — in its own version of the FAA Reauthorization, which passed overwhelmingly in early May.

That makes it much more likely the policy changes — including the change in how SBA loans are treated — would wind up in the final version of the bill sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

Changing the SBA's so-called "duplication of benefits" rules has been a priority for Louisiana's congressional delegation since record-breaking amounts of rain flooded large swaths of the Baton Rouge metro area in August 2016.

Federal officials encouraged homeowners to take out low-interest loans from the SBA, which thousands did to rebuild their damaged homes. But few (if any) realized that federal rules would count those loans against any later grant money under regulations designed to prevent disaster victims from getting paid twice for the same damage.

Thousands of Louisiana homeowners were snagged by the rule and ended up facing decades of loan repayments when they'd otherwise have gotten free-and-clear grants for the same amount.

Graves, Cassidy and other Louisiana lawmakers met repeatedly with Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and other Trump administration officials to press them to change the rules administratively. When that failed, they've pushed legislation in Congress to change it by law.

"There are thousands of people in the great floods of 2016 who were told to get an SBA loan and then found that they could not get a Restore Louisiana recovery grant because of some dumb quirk in the law," Cassidy said in a statement. "It makes no sense for these folks trying to do the right thing, doing what they’re told, to then be denied access to a Restore Louisiana recovery grant. This bill fixes that."

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who's also lobbied in Washington to rewrite the regulations, has said there's enough federal money in the Restore Louisiana rebuilding program to pay grants to homeowners caught by the SBA loan rule if the law is changed.

"News that we are one step closer to providing relief to thousands of homeowners who are still rebuilding their lives after the damage caused by the 2016 floods is something we’ve been working on and waiting to hear for quite some time," Edwards said in a statement.

The White House has publicly come out against dropping the duplication of benefits rule for 2016 Louisiana flood victims, though several Louisiana Republicans have told The Advocate that they've heard support for the proposed changes from at least some Trump administration officials.

The White House budget office expressed concerns that some of the package of disaster policy changes “would lead to significantly higher taxpayer spending for disaster programs" and undercut FEMA’s ability to “control costs, prevent duplicative federal expenditures and recover improper payments.”

The other disaster-policy changes could mean millions more in federal disaster-relief money for Baton Rouge-area school districts and local governments hit by the 2016 floods.

FEMA pays much of the bill for rebuilding disaster-destroyed government buildings and facilities. But current law penalizes schools that chose to skip buying National Flood Insurance Program coverage — including Livingston Parish — by slapping a $500,000 deductible per damaged building on the federal payout.

The proposed disaster changes would make that $500,000 deductible apply only once to each school campus. That could dramatically increase the amount the federal government ends up covering for flooded multi-building campuses.

Another provision would make charity food banks and other nonprofit groups working on disaster relief explicitly eligible for FEMA funding and reimbursement. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank saw its warehouse go under water during the 2016 flood.

The Senate's original draft of the FAA reauthorization didn't include any of the disaster policy changes.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, added the disaster policy changes in a rewrite of the bill released Wednesday at Cassidy's request.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said Wednesday afternoon that his staff is still looking over the disaster-relief provisions and wasn't yet ready to endorse the proposals.

"But if it helps Louisiana, I'm for it," Kennedy added.

The FAA's authorization expires at the end of September, setting a deadline for Congress to act on the broader legislation. A lapse in the agency's operations could cripple air travel in the United States, making the bill one of the last so-called "must-pass" bills facing Congress before the November midterm elections.

Political fights over several proposed changes to airline regulations and other areas of the FAA's mandate have dragged on for months. Leaders for both parties appeared to settle some of their differences on those issues in recent weeks.

But if no compromise is struck, Congress could wind up punting again on the FAA by simply extending its current authorization for several months, something lawmakers have done repeatedly with the expiring National Flood Insurance Program.

That could end up scuttling reforms to the FAA — and leaving Louisiana's sought-after disaster policy overhaul in limbo once again.