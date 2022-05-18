Two men who brutally beat an 18-year-old who tried to break up a fight involving the men earlier this month are now facing homicide charges after the victim died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.
Edmond Revelle, 20, faces one count of second-degree murder and Jayce Lambert, 20, faces one count of principle to second-degree murder in the death of Hayes Sellers.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Sellers was hospitalized early on May 8 after he was severely beaten while trying to deescalate a fight in a parking lot on Nebraska Street off Highland Road. Sellers died Sunday.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Revelle "struck Sellers with his fists" as Sellers tried to stop the fight.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office determined Sellers died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide.
Revelle was initially booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted murder but later had his charge reduced to second-degree battery.