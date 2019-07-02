The city-parish is combing through 600 damage assessment forms people submitted in the wake of the torrential rains that swamped East Baton Rouge Parish on June 6 to pinpoint drainage trouble spots and explore the possibility of obtaining federal aid for the uninsured.

The city-parish's Public Works Department will also use the reports, along with data collected from onsite visits by local and state officials, to prioritize infrastructure projects to improve drainage, city-parish officials said.

"Most of the areas had more rain than the system can handle, but we want to make sure there's not some blockage or other issue that created some of the flooding conditions," said Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage. "We're not going to go out and start any work, related to the rain event, until we get that information in."

As the region braces for another round of scattered thunderstorms this week, city-parish maintenance crews fanned out on Tuesday to do routine work to improve drainage, like cleaning up curbs and gutters around storm drains.

"We will continue proactively working on storm-drain maintenance, inspection and repairs," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a news release Tuesday. "As we plan for large-scale drainage improvement projects in order to make East Baton Rouge more resilient, we also recognize that local street flooding is a great concern to our citizens."

As for long-range plans, Raiford is focusing particular attention on the old Jefferson subdivision, Spanish Town neighborhood/downtown area and the Garden District. He said there has been frequent flash flooding during heavy rains in those areas and water didn't recede as quickly as it should have once the rain stopped.

Since the historic floods of 2016, city-parish officials said, complaints to the parish's 311 call center have tripled after each heavy rain.

"There are lots of other places I probably need to look at," Raiford said.

But even when they get the data, the city-parish is not likely to be in a position to move quickly on any improvements or repairs for two reasons – a lack of money for large scale upgrades to the system and a shortage of staff at DPW.

Kyle Huffstickler, the city-parish's maintenance director, said his department currently has a lot of vacancies and that it’s hard to attract employees because the city-parish pays lower wages than the private sector.

"I understand people's frustrations,” Huffstickler said. “They feel like we're not moving fast enough."

Officials from the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness started canvassing East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods last week, talking to residents and visiting the areas identified in the damage assessment forms the city-parish already received. They concluded their canvassing this week.

The city-parish initially reported nearly 200 buildings and more than 100 automobiles were flooded during the torrential downpours June 6. Those numbers are still fluctuating as damage continues being assessed.

Whether the damage was significant and widespread enough to trigger federal aid for the uninsured remains to be seen, but the damage assessments now being compiled are a step in the process of making that determination.

The June 6 deluge struck the area in a short time frame, overwhelming the drainage system. Within a 60 to 90-minute window, as much as 7 inches of rain fell on parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, with 5.8 inches recorded in the Kenilworth area and 2.7 inches near LSU's Tiger stadium.

Some residents in the old Jefferson area reported having 7 to 8 inches of water in their homes from that storm, according to damage assessment reports they submitted.

A resident in the Pecan Cove subdivision claimed 13 houses in the 18000 block of Jefferson Highway flooded.

"There was a pond recently built by an assistant living facility," reported the resident, whose name and address were redacted from the report the city-parish released. "The pond overflowed. Hard rain will continue to overflow the pond, pushing water into houses."

The elevator of a business along Jefferson Highway was also extensively damaged from flooding and multiple cars in at least one apartment complex were inundated with water.

"My car received 6 inches of water and was totaled," a resident wrote. "I only had liability so I have to buy a new car on a fixed income."

Most of the reports in the downtown/Spanish Town area were of flooded vehicles, with storm waters flooding at least one building on Laurel Street.

And in the Garden District, dozens of residents reported flooding along Park Boulevard and Tulip and Cherokee streets where homes took on between 3 and 4 inches of water.

A resident on Cherokee Street said the water in their home didn't drain until two hours after the rain had stopped. Another resident said Cherokee Street floods frequently.

Raiford has said that if streets are clear of standing water shortly after heavy rainfalls, it means the system is working properly. When that doesn't occur, it's a sign there could be an issue that needs addressing.

The city-parish annually allocates approximately $8 million toward storm-drain maintenance, inspections and repairs, officials said Tuesday.

Broome is trying to secure outside funding that city-parish needs for a $40 million initial match to utilize $255 million in federal funds earmarked for flood control projects in the parish.

The city-parish plans to use the funding for its Flood Control Project, the long-gestating initiative that involves cleaning out and improving the five main drainage canals in the parish: Blackwater Bayou, Ward's Creek, Jones Creek, Beaver Bayou and Bayou Fountain.

But until that happens, parish maintenance crews will continue to wade through the mounting work orders and requests for service with limited staff, Huffstickler said.

Huffstickler — and Raiford — assert crews are out cleaning drains and removing blockages daily. Since the June 6 storm, Huffstickler said, they haven't found any major blockage that caused some of the intense flooding.

"And people have to remember, we can clean out ditches all day, but if we haven't found problems that need addressing downstream where the water drains, you're still going to have problems," Huffstickler said.