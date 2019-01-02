Baton Rouge-area families having trouble getting adequate housing through traditional means are being invited to apply for a new home through Habitat for Humanity.
Prospective participants have through February 28 to fill out a form at habitatbrla.org or in person at the office at 6554 Florida Boulevard, Suite 200.
Those selected must pay the mortgage on their new property, so families must demonstrate both a need for assistance and an ability to reimburse the non-profit. A family of four would qualify with a monthly income of $1,528 to $3,395. Iberville Parish requirements are a bit lower.
While the local Habitat office also operates in Ascension and West Baton Rouge, most of its current properties are in the capital city.
Participants must also put in 255 "sweat equity" hours of work helping the organization build their new house and other Habitat properties.