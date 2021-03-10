The Metro Council on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the lawyers representing Alton Sterling's five children to make a quicker payout of the proposed $4.5 million settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city-parish.

Now the attorneys will either have to accept the five-year payment plan in the original settlement council approved or take their chances in a jury trial.

Hanging over the negotiations are accusations the council violated the state's open meetings laws when it approved the original settlement last month.

The council's action Wednesday came after much discussion and a series of somewhat confused votes over whether they would agree to the quicker payment schedule the plaintiffs wanted or defer the item for two weeks until the Louisiana Attorney General's office completed its investigation into the council's previous vote.

"If we find out that we violated public meetings law, that vote will be null and void," Councilwoman Jen Racca said during Wednesday's night discussion on the item.

Racca asked the council to put off its decision on the counter-offer by two weeks. But that motion failed by a 6-6 vote.

Council members Denise Amoroso, LaMont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, Erika Green and Brandon Noel supported Racca's motion. Council members Laura Adams, Chauna Banks, Cleve Dunn, Rowdy Gaudet, Dwight Hudson and Aaron Moak voted in opposition.

Councilman Cleve Dunn and LaMont Cole motioned to approve the counter-offer after Parish Attorney Andy Dotson assured them that receiving counter offers isn't out of the ordinary in legal negotiations.

That motion failed by a 5-7 vote. Banks, Cole, Coleman, Dunn and Green voted in favor, while Adams, Amoroso, Gaudet, Hudson, Moak, Noel and Racca voted against it.

The Metro Council originally agreed to a $4.5 million settlement offer that would have paid $1 million up front and then the remaining money in equal installments over the next four years.

The attorneys for Sterling's kids countered by asking for $2 million upfront, with the remaining $2.5 million doled out over a two-year period.

The original approved settlement would be allocated from the city-parish's Insurance Reserve Fund, with the remaining payments pulled from the annual operating budget. The revised offer never specified where the funds will come from.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has advocated for settling the lawsuit out of court, saying it would help the community "move forward."

The high-profile lawsuit was originally scheduled to go to trial on March 1, but was pushed back to June 21 after the Louisiana Supreme Court extended a moratorium on jury trials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The council's vote to offer a settlement has been called into question by local activist Mary Jane Marcantel, who accused the body of violating the state's open meetings laws in a 17-page complaint.

Marcantel, a paralegal, said in her Feb. 18 letter filed with Attorney General Jeff Landry's office that the council violated state law by posting the public notice and agenda for the council's Feb. 10 meeting at different times.

She also argued that amendments made to the agenda item during the meeting that lowered the proposed settlement from $10 million to $4.5 million were handled improperly, and should have faced a preliminary vote of approval from the Metro Council before a final vote on its passage could be held.

Separately, Marcantel questioned whether the Metro Council's discussions in executive session were within the scope of the agenda item.

Councilman Hudson disputed Marcantel's claims, clarifying previous statements he made on a local radio talk show regarding the settlement's vote, which Marcantal referred to in her opposition to how the council handled the matter.

"I do not believe this council violated any open meetings laws; the way the executive session was conducted was great and above board," he said Wednesday night. "To use the process as justification to go and invalidate the vote is an attack on this council...and totally out of order."

Other council members also expressed similar sentiments.

City-parish officials said Wednesday the matter is still under review by the state Attorney General's Office and had no idea when that would conclude.

Sterling was fatally shot by Baton Rouge police responding to a complaint of a man with a gun outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive in 2016. Widespread protests followed after cellphone video of the encounter was spread online.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, seeks punitive damages against the city-parish for allegedly violating Sterling's civil rights. It also claims that the city-parish was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of Blane Salamoni, the officer who fired the six shots that killed Sterling.

Police Chief Murphy Paul, who was not leading the department at the time of the shooting, said later that Salamoni should never have been hired.

Federal and state prosecutors declined to press charges against the officers. Federal officials said they could not say whether Sterling was reaching for a gun while on the ground, and the state's attorney general said the incident "took place very quickly and involved two officers who had good reason to believe that Mr. Sterling was armed with a firearm."