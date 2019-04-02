SORRENTO — FEMA has informed Ascension Parish government and area congressional officials that a new flood insurance rate map can proceed without controversial development restrictions along area waterways, a parish council member says.
Parish Councilman Bill Dawson wrote to the mayor of Sorrento on Friday that Federal Emergency Management Agency officials told him and others during a recent meeting that the restrictions, known as floodways, could be removed from the new maps expected to take effect May 15.
"They also told us since the request had come from the Town of Sorrento, The City of Gonzales and the Parish of Ascension, all would have to request the removal of the Floodways request," Dawson wrote in an email expected to be shared with Town Council members Tuesday evening.
The floodways mark the flow path of water in a stream or bayou during a 100-year flood and set forth highly restricted areas for new construction. The restrictions, which generally track waterways, are aimed at preventing new obstructions in the floodways that could cause water to rise higher than normal, both upstream and downstream.
Residents in the Hodgeson Road area south of Gonzales and near Bayou Conway say they didn't find out their properties were in the floodways and faced the new restrictions on their land until just before or right after the March 6 deadline to appeal to FEMA.
FEMA officials in Washington, D.C., were not immediately able to respond to a request for comment Tuesday about the status of the flood map process and about attempts to extend the appeal period.
But the Sorrento Town Council is expected to discuss rescinding an ordinance it had already adopted in connection with the new maps and begin the process of removing the floodways from the future flood insurance rate maps.
The maps were developed through a parish-initiated process to find base flood elevations in the southern end of eastern Ascension and potentially lower flood insurance rates for some residents.
Parts of the area, which encompasses the Boyle Bayou, Bayou Conway and Panama Canal watersheds, lacked the base flood elevations, meaning homeowners with mortgages were required to buy flood insurance whether they needed to or not.
The elevations mark the projected height of a 100 year flood, the benchmark flood that FEMA uses to determine what properties are most at risk of flooding. A 100-year flood has a 1 percent chance of happening in any given year.
This story will be updated. ...