Who is funding the St. George breakaway? They are advertising heavily with signage and digital marketing.
"The answer to this question is that we do not know," says Advocate reporter Andrea Gallo, who had been covering the issue.
"St. George organizers are not required to disclose their financial donors at this point in the campaign. Donors to St. George’s opposition — namely the One Baton Rouge and Better Together — also are not required to be made public at this point.
"If the St. George petition receives the necessary number of verified signatures to make it onto the ballot (25 percent of registered voters in the proposed city’s boundaries), then both sides will be required to file campaign finance reports that reveal donors."
Bike lanes, sidewalk query
Why are there no bicycle lanes or sidewalks on Sherwood Forest Boulevard south and east of Interstate 12?
Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, tells us: "The complete street policy didn’t exist in the past and is new to Baton Rouge.
"The city-parish does have plans to put in a sidewalk across the interstate and down South Sherwood Forest. The right of way will be investigated to see if a widened multi-use path is possible. This project was part of the Green Light Plan and will also be included in the MoveBR proposal as the funding would get pushed forward.
"Also there is a project to overlay this section of roadway as well as to create a super street concept to make it similar to Burbank Drive."