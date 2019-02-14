Nine members of LSU's Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity have been arrested and accused of hazing and other related offenses after the national organization — one of the oldest fraternities in the nation — closed its LSU chapter last month.

"We can confirm that nine members of the LSU chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, or DKE, have been arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hazing-related activities that are alleged to have taken place in the fall of 2018," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III said in a statement Thursday morning. "This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students. It does not belong at LSU."

DKE closed its LSU chapter following an investigation that found students violated the organization's hazing and alcohol policies — a development that comes amid the university's ongoing quest for safer practices within its Greek system.

Ballard confirmed last month that DKE would end its presence at LSU almost 100 years after the chapter was founded.

"This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU," Ballard said Thursday. "The quick action by the national DKE organization by revoking the chapter's charter and the cooperation of several witnesses in this investigation demonstrate a growing recognition that hazing and other harmful activities cannot be tolerated. The LSU Police were dutifully informed of the incidents by the national organization and initiated the investigation, which concludes with today's arrests."

And the chapter has been in trouble before: several times for displaying offensive banners on its facade and once after police found a goat inside the house while responding to reports of suspicious activity.

The closure follows the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver at a Phi Delta Theta ritual in fall 2017. That prompted increased scrutiny of LSU's Greek organizations as university officials found themselves scrambling to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Gruver was pronounced dead — his blood alcohol content more than six times the legal limit — after being forced to drink massive quantities of liquor.

Several students and former students were arrested and accused of contributing to his death, including one charged with negligent homicide. The chapter was banned from campus for the foreseeable future. A Catholic church group is now leasing the former Phi Delta Theta house.

Gruver's death prompted swift action from state legislators: the Max Gruver Act was signed into law in March 2018, boosting state penalties for people convicted of hazing or related offenses.

Delta Kappa Epsilon was founded in 1844 at Yale University and is "one of the oldest and most prominent fraternities" in the country "known for producing outstanding gentleman, leaders and jolly good fellows," according to its website. It has had a chapter on LSU campus since 1923.

The nine students arrested Thursday were booked into Parish Prison on the following counts: