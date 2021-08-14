When lobbying for a property tax in 2012, officials in charge of the Baton Rouge bus agency said voter rejection would spell the end for local public transit.
As part of its push, Capital Area Transit System came up with a checklist for how it would spend the $18 million in yearly revenue to improve the city-parish’s only mode of public transportation.
Nearly a decade later, with the tax up for renewal on Oct. 9, a vast majority of those self-imposed benchmarks have been met.
CATS made good on its promise to reconfigure and expand bus routes. It also enacted several changes in governance.
But the transit agency has also fallen short.
CATS expected intervals between buses to shrink from a 2012 average of 75 minutes to jut 15. Though between-bus waits have shortened, CATS reported that 85% of routes clocked a half-hour frequency in 2019, before the pandemic disrupted service throughout the parish.
The agency also expected to double the number of routes from 10 to 37 by now. Though it operated as many as 31 at its peak, that number dipped to 25 before the pandemic.
CATS spokeswoman Amie McNaylor said the shortcomings stemmed from unrealistic expectations and pulling away resources from underused routes.
“The agency didn’t have a ton of input on the promises,” she said, pointing to CATS’s then-aging fleet and the time it takes to buy and deliver new buses. “To make the service faster you need buses and you need operators.”
After voters approved the tax in 2012 at a 10.6 millage rate, CATS didn’t see its first proceeds until early 2013, McNaylor said. At the time, the fleet was run down, forcing CATS to buy new buses to lessen wait times.
“We are not at 15 minutes because that was not a realistic goal in 2012,” McNaylor said. “Thirty minutes would have been a really lofty goal in 2012, especially when you consider we cut nearly an hour.
It took roughly five years, but waits rapidly fell once the new buses arrived and the system expanded in 2017, McNaylor said.
“In the course of six to eight months, we were able to basically cut the age of our fleet in half,” she said.
With the service expansion, the number of route also increased. The system planned to meet its goal of new routes, but a lack of ridership caused CATS to reallocate resources to those with high-ridership, McNaylor said.
McNaylor pointed to the broad range of improvements as reasons for optimism.
The number of buses went from 42 in 2012 to 63, and the average age of the fleet has plummeted to 6.5 years, half a year below industry standard, McNaylor said. That number is also short of a benchmark set in 2012, although by just one bus.
The fleet has also modernized by installing GPS tracking on the buses that riders can use, buying several electric buses and creating four new transit centers that allowed the system to improve efficiency.
“When we got the funding in 2013, it took us a little while to get started. I know there were people who were frustrated — internally we were frustrated,” McNaylor said. “What we’ve amassed over the last 18 months, we’ve got a good group of people here who have transit experience, who know how to go about making a transit system work.”
Metro Councilwoman Erika Green, who serves as president of the CATS Board of Commissioners, said the system is critical for the poorest residents, many of whom don’t have any other way to get to work, school or medical appointments.
“You have to think about your neighbor and the fact that everybody doesn’t have the same opportunities to utilize transportation,” Green said.
Baton Rouge residents are taxed for the bus system at a millage rate of 10.06; Baker residents at 9.6-mill. Those rates began in September after a parishwide re-assessment resulted in higher property tax values for many residents, prompting CATS to roll back rates for each city.
A “mill” is $1 of tax for every $1,000 in taxable property value, meaning the owner of a house with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $106 annually.