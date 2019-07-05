Investigators believe a fire Friday morning at a vacant apartment is a case of arson, said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte.
The fire started in the 1100 block of Rosenwald Road around 10 a.m. Monte said the building sustained about $1,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set but burned out before further damage could be done. Following a fire at a Shell gas station on College Drive, this is the second case of suspected arson in Baton Rouge in the last 24 hours.