Close to 3,000 native Louisiana tree saplings were planted this fall across land that used to be a flood-plagued neighborhood along East Silverleaf Street in Gonzales.

On Monday, former residents, along with local, state and federal officials, planted the last half-dozen trees. It marks the completion of the return of Silverleaf to wetlands, in a process that began four years ago.

The neighborhood was developed in the mid-1980s and dead-ended into wetlands. After the catastrophic flood of 2016, Silverleaf's 41 property owners received federal buyouts and found new places to call home. Some of the former neighbors were there at the final tree-planting on Monday.

"It's a bittersweet moment, especially since I lived there for so long," said Ann Joseph, who called Silverleaf home for 22 years.

She lives now on another street in Gonzales and doesn't have to worry about being trapped in her neighborhood after an everyday thunderstorm or sandbagging her home to keep floodwaters out.

"It looks like it should look now, because it's going back to wetlands," Joseph said. "For us, it was wetlands already; now it's official. I wish I could have stayed there, though. The neighborhood was like family."

The buyouts came from the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, administered by the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service. Property owners received checks for the amount of the pre-2016 flood appraisal values of their homes or lots.

Some of the residents were also eligible for funding from the state's Restore Louisiana funds, if a USDA offer didn't meet a certain per-square-foot amount.

"This project could not have been done without our partners," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

After the residents moved out, the houses were demolished, along with the concrete street, utilities and underground infrastructure, and topsoil was laid down. Today, young hardwood trees dot the landscape, with one line of them going straight down the middle of what used to be the street.

Gonzales Chief Engineer Jackie Baumann credits the office of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves with steering the city to the watershed protection program.

"We started looking at other tools in the toolbox," Graves said at Monday's ceremony. "In this case, we went to the NCRS (National Resources Conservation Service)."

"I want to thank the residents of Silverleaf," Graves added. "One contingency of the program is that every single resident has to say 'yes' to the buyout. If there's a single holdout, it's over."

"This was so much more than a project," Baumann said. "It was about relocating families and giving them a better quality of life."

Makayla Burstall bought her first home five years ago, on Silverleaf Street.

She and a neighbor, the late Joe West, "got it the worst, with the flooding," Burstall said.

Her house flooded twice and "every time it rained, we knew it would be up to the doorstep."

After her car flooded in 2016, she got a truck and was able to ferry neighbors in and out, when high waters came.

Once the tree-planting ceremony was over on Monday, Shana Ryland and her daughter, Adalyn Ryland, 9, walked down to where their house used to stand. They've visited the site regularly, when they can, over the life of the project, Shana Ryland said.

They found the big tree where Shana and her husband, Ben, had carved their initials before they moved away and their home of 15 years was demolished. On another tree, there was a hook that once supported a hammock hung from the front porch.

"Look, Addie! There's a tree in your bedroom!" Shana Ryland said, pointing out a newly planted sapling.

"We'll come back in the spring when everything is blooming," she said.

Her daughter excitedly picked up a part of a brick from the ground.

It'll be a good keepsake, Adalyn Ryland said, "because it's part of the house."