After a slew of resignations and accusations of a toxic administrative culture under the recently appointed East Baton Rouge Public Defender, State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is calling for an outside probe into the office.
In a letter addressed to the public defender board Monday, Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat who sits on the Louisiana Public Defender Board Optimal Funding Group, raised questions about the office’s ability to adequately represent the parish’s poorest defendants. She pointed the blame at newly appointed Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker, saying she questions Parker’s “moral compass.”
"I want to be clear: I’m not trying to manage the public defender’s office," Marcelle said in an interview Wednesday. "I’ve never tried to manage it. I’ve always fought to get additional funds for the indigent, but I cannot stand by and let people who have no voice or recourse ...and not speak up for them."
Of Parker, she said, "it's almost as if she's bullying the employees."
In a phone interview, Parker declined to comment on the accusations in the letter.
Marcelle cited a November story in the Advocate that found more than 25 employees, including 16 attorneys, had left the office since Parker arrived in June 2021. She said that turnover has led many to worry whether the parish is able to provide sufficient legal representation to its indigent defendants, especially as gun violence and homicide rates throughout the parish continue to rise.
Marcelle said she has given the office “ample” time to address the issues, but has seen little improvement.
“It is common practice for attrition rates to decline when new leadership comes on board,” she wrote in the letter. “However, not at the rate in which Assistant Public Defenders have quit not even a year into Ms. Parker’s term.”
Parker, whose career spans more than two decades serving a variety of positions in the criminal justice system, took on the role last year following a 6-3 vote by the board. She replaced 27-year Chief Public Defender Michael Mitchell after he stepped down in early 2021 to join the board as a trial-level compliance officer.
State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns declined to comment.
He said in November he was “very happy with the direction of the public defender’s office in East Baton Rouge.” He attributed the office’s high turnover rates to nothing more than “normal attrition” that’s apt to take place under any leadership change.
In an office-wide email written to employees on Aug. 10, Parker herself referred to the resignation of several staff members as “growing pains,” using a metaphor where she compared herself to a bus driver steering the office in new directions.
“Remember this mode of transportation is not for everyone, but we will get through this,” she wrote. “We will be better and stronger in the long run.”
However, former employees say so many resignations come as a dire signal for an office that was understaffed even before Parker came on board.
In 2017, Mitchell filed a motion for the public defender's office to withdraw from some cases and decline future appointments, citing impossible caseloads and saying his attorneys were “at significant risk of providing ineffective assistance of counsel.". That was after he lost funding for six attorneys, an investigator and an administrator in 2015.
At the time he filed the motion, Mitchell referenced a study commission by the Louisiana Public Defender Board that found the office’s full-time public defenders had the capacity to handle just 34% of their annual workloads if limited to 40-hour work weeks.
“From what I’m hearing, morale is down in the office,” Marcelle said in her Wednesday interview. “And we can’t have people who are already strapped with doing more with less and for less burdened down with these other issues they have to worry about.”
While funding has long been a concern for the office, in her letter, Marcelle stated that the funding Parker’s office currently receives is “considerably higher” than any budget Mitchell received during his tenure. Despite this, the office reportedly gave employees 45-day notice that their salaries would end Jan. 1 and they would instead be paid an hourly wage.
The change resulted in thousands of dollars in wage cuts, Marcelle claimed. And she said there was no indication Parker completed a study to determine whether the cuts were the best course of action.
Parker ultimately reinstated the original salaries after significant pushback from employees, Marcelle said in her letter.
Less than two months later, several former employees filed a lawsuit against the public defender's office claiming it refused to pay former employees for unused vacation time. Marcelle noted taxpayers would bear the cost of litigation.
She added that some constituents had also complained about a lack of procedure for professionally addressing workplace concerns. She said Parker held a staff meeting at the 19th Judicial Court where she warned employees that anyone caught discussing office problems with sources outside the office would cause them to “no longer work for this office.”
“Ms. Parker and her top administrators have shown the ability to invoke threats and use bullying as a method of intimidation towards employees,” Marcelle wrote.
Parker confirmed she was aware of a lawsuit filed by an employee in January but said she could not go into detail.
If the issues plaguing the East Baton Rouge public defender's office persist, Marcelle said she plans to call on Parker to resign.
“While change is usually good for an organization,” she wrote, “extreme and drastic changes – such as those presented by Ms. Parker – are detrimental to the quality representation that the Office of the Public Defender is accustomed to providing the citizens of Baton Rouge.”
In the interview, Marcelle said she feared constant turnover at the office would ultimately harm the poor clients they're meant to represent.
"I’m concerned about the experience that’s walking out the door," she said.