The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is taking aim at drag racing, which law enforcement officials say has gotten out of control recently.
Councilman Rowdy Gaudet wants to toughen rules against such races on public streets, giving city-parish judges the ability to levy a $500 fine for first offenders and then $1,000 for second and subsequent infractions.
The new rules would also allow police to impound any vehicles used in drag racing for at least 15 days, with the costs imposed on violators. These new penalties would be applied to both organizers and participants of drag races in the city-parish.
"It's modeled after what we found a few communities around the country have done," Gaudet said. "Typically, I think all they do now is ticket an offender $140 but that isn't written into code anywhere."
Metro Council will hold a public hearing and possibly vote on the rules Wednesday.
Gaudet said he's proposing the rules because of citizen complaints and his first-hand experience of seeing drivers turn public streets into their own personal dragways.
"I was visiting with two residents, who live in separate neighborhoods in my district, to talk about drainage concerns and during one of them two cars came racing down the street and the constituent I was talking to said that happens all the time where he lives," he explained.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said drag racing has gotten so out of hand lately that Chief Murphy Paul had to create a special task force to police it.
McKneely said the racers use social media to set up racing points. They often use streets in the downtown area, near Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway, along Coursey Boulevard and Burbank Drive and sometimes large parking lots.
"It's a lot of speeding up and down roadways, doing donuts and burnouts," McKneely said. "Creating a real hazardous situation. When we find out where it was happening we'd send this special task force out to ticket participants and tow cars."
Gaudet says he hasn't received any opposition yet from law enforcement or the city-parish judges who have reviewed his proposed amendments.