Residential short-term rentals like Airbnb are currently unregulated in East Baton Rouge Parish, but that may soon change as city-parish officials begin to consider new rules for the hundreds of property owners that make money off the practice.
The draft regulations, which will be considered by the Planning Commission on Monday, differentiate “owner-occupied” rentals and “whole house” rentals and apply stricter rules for houses where the owner isn’t present during a renter's stay.
Whole house rentals where the owner isn’t present would require a conditional-use permit approved during a public hearing at the Planning Commission in order to operate. Owner-occupied rentals will be allowed without a permit, but owners will have to pay sales and occupancy taxes.
For both, owners could lose their ability to rent if three violations, such as noise, are reported during a 1-year period.
“What’s being proposed I believe is a reasonable option up for consideration on an attempt for how to regulate this,” Planning Director Ryan Holcomb said.
The Planning Office defines a short-term rental as a property that is occupied for fewer than 30 days. Roughly 450 short-term rentals exist in the parish, according to data gathered by the Planning Office.
The lack of rules in place around the practice has allowed it to occur unregulated for years in neighborhoods across the parish.
Mary Jane Marcantel, the former president of the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association, first flagged problems with the lack of regulation for short-term rentals in 2019 when residents in Spanish Town dealt with a series of disruptive parties at rentals where the owner wasn’t present.
Overcrowded houses disrupted parking on the narrow streets of the neighborhood and noise from parties disturbed residents at all hours of the night, Marcantel said.
“With all this going on, I went to the city and said, ‘we’ve got a problem here,” Marcantel said.
At the behest of the Metro Council, the Planning Office in early 2020 convened a committee of stakeholders to study the issue, including Marcantel and representatives from the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. The group paused its work in 2020 due to the pandemic, but met throughout 2021 and the first half of this year to craft the draft regulations, according to the Planning Commission.
“The group felt like owner-occupied … were less of a concern to the group and they proposed minimal regulations,” Holcomb said. “One of the overall concerns on this was a level playing field. Hotels and motels have to register and pay taxes and there’s certain regulations that govern that business. They felt short-term rentals should have the same or similar regulations.”
The group identified rentals without an owner present as the area in need of the most regulation while owner-occupied rentals will mostly be allowed to continue as-is.
For a property owner to receive a conditional-permit for a whole house short-term rental, they must go before the Planning Commission for approval and neighbors of the property will be notified of the public hearing if they wish to testify.
Both owner-occupied and whole house rentals will have to register with the Planning Office in order to pay taxes and allow the city-parish to track short-term rentals. The properties will also only be allowed to house two people per bedroom available for rent, according to the draft.
The rules will take effect nine months after receiving Metro Council and do not grandfather in existing short-term rentals in the parish.
Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, said creating any regulations around the practice is positive because it fills a hole where there was none.
“There was nothing in place so everything is fair game,” Lagucki said.
Herb Gomez, who represented the realtors’ association on the committee, said his organization prioritized protecting property owners’ rights during the discussion and is happy with the draft of the ordinance.
“That was our priority from the beginning to protect the private property rights, homeowner rights of individuals to do pretty much whatever they want but also walk a line of fairness for the real bed-and-breakfast folks who have a different set of guidelines to go by,” Gomez said.
The potential regulations will first need approval from the Planning Commission on Monday before going before the Metro Council during a zoning meeting in October for final approval.
New Orleans passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in the city in 2019, but a key provision that bans whole home rentals was declared unconstitutional by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late last month. The city has been forced to pause licensing for those rentals while officials rewrite rules for the industry.
If passed in its current state, Baton Rouge’s rules are unlikely to draw the same ire from the appeals court because it still allows whole home rentals.