Spanish Town neighborhood Friday Feb. 15, 2019, Baton Rouge, La. Talks of prohibiting how and where Airbnbs can set up shop and operate in the East Baton Rouge Parish are happening in the historic Spanish Town neighborhood where residents are preparing to enter into talks with their Metro Council representatives, Tara Wicker, about adopting some kind of city ordinance to regulate the industry -- something New Orleans did and is still working through. Basically Spanish Town folks don't have a problem with Airbnbs where there is on-site management (a person renting out a room or adjacent quarters to their home) but they're getting worried about parking and noise now that there seems to be a trend of folks coming in to buy homes and flip them into Airbnbs for multiple guests and no on-site management, which they feel are basically hotels. That model destroys the integrity of their community, they believe.