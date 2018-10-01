An elementary school in Denham Springs ascended to earn the nation's top school honor, the National Blue Ribbon, on Monday, despite a crippling flood that damaged its school campus and the homes of 85 percent of its families.

"We still improved, but we knew we were fighting," said Lewis Vincent Elementary School Principal Lynette Wheat.

Lewis Vincent Elementary is one of six Louisiana schools, and 349 in the country, to win the prestigious honor this year. Honors for "exemplary, high performing schools" are given for closing achievement gaps or for high performance.

"These six schools should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished," State Superintendent John White said in a statement.

Lewis Vincent Elementary in Livingston Parish, Vacherie Elementary in St. James Parish and Montegut Elementary in Terrebonne Parish were recognized Monday for how they closed achievement gaps for economically disadvantaged students, English learners and students with disabilities.

Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish, Caddo Magnet High in Caddo Parish and T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Calcasieu Parish were honored for their top performance.

Schools are nominated by the state based on their test scores; applications are submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration. An award ceremony will be held Nov. 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C., to honor each of the recipients.

+2 Two Baton Rouge magnet schools earn National Blue Ribbon school award Two Baton Rouge magnet schools on Thursday were named Blue Ribbon schools of excellence, the nation’s top school honor.

Sydni Dunn, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Education, said Lewis Vincent's performance score climbed 13.1 points since the 2014-2015 school year.

The school was in the top 15 percent statewide for shrinking the gap between the performance in English and math between the general student population and economically disadvantaged students, English learners and students with disabilities, Dunn said.

Lewis Vincent is just the second school in Livingston Parish to win the prize since it was instituted in 1982. French Settlement Elementary School won in 2009.

After the August 2016 flood, classes were canceled for 21 days while the building was refurbished, and kids squeezed together to make room for Southside Elementary School students who are still flooded out of their school building.

Despite that, the school kept improving its test scores and the school community grew closer, literally. When Wheat walked into a classroom of kindergartners Monday afternoon, multiple students ran up to give her a hug. One pulled her aside to show off a gap in her mouth where she just lost a tooth. Still another wanted to know if her brother left for a doctor's appointment that day.

"We really started doing a lot of that after the flood. The teachers needed that hug, the students needed that hug, just to get through our days together," Wheat said. "I've always been a hugger, and I think it's just kind of carried over."

Wheat attributes the school's recent success to a few new initiatives targeted at individual student learning and a student-centered approach to decision-making.

The approximately 400-student school began a couple years ago with an "Intervention Program," Wheat said. For 45 minutes each day, classes break into groups of three to five students based on performance. Under-performing students meet with a teacher, while on-level students meet with a tutor or paraprofessional and above-grade-level students work in self-guided groups or with a tutor for individualized lessons.

In a kindergarten class Monday afternoon, one small group worked with a teacher on spelling words like "dog," while another group did a lesson on a laptop to learn words like "dinosaur." Still a third group practiced reading a short picture book.

"We've been saying, especially in the upper grades, we would get students that were not on grade level, but they would be tested on grade level," Wheat said. "So, we had to figure out, how can we get these kids on grade level? At what point in the day could we really stop and start meeting their needs?"

She has also started programs to motivate kids to participate in school and stay out of trouble. One of those initiatives is the "Principal's 200 Club," a bingo-type contest that awards kids who act in exceptional ways.

On a hallway near the school entrance, there is a poster with 200 squares aligned in a 10-by-20 grid. When students ask a smart question in class, help a peer or participate in other ways, teachers can award students with a randomly numbered square on the board. When a row fills up with students, all those kids earn a prize, such as an ice cream party or a pizza lunch with the principal.

"This is a little motivator to keep them going throughout the year," Wheat said.

The news of the Blue Ribbon awards were celebrated by the honored school systems around the state.

In St. James Parish, Superintendent Ed Cancienne gave credit to Vacherie Elementary’s award to principal Julie Waguespack for the recognition.

“Julie is a very unusual leader in the sense that she’s a very good principal but also uncommon in how she leads every child, every teacher and every parent,” Cancienne said. “Her motto is ‘We can do more.’”

In Orleans Parish, Lusher Charter School CEO Kathy Riedlinger celebrated the school's second win. In 1988, it became one of the first New Orleans schools to be recognized, according to a statement from the school.

The K-12 school serves approximately 1,800 students with science, technology, engineering and math courses, art and opportunities for free, early-college credit at Tulane University, according to the school.

"We are so proud and honored to be recognized again as a National Blue Ribbon School,” Riedlinger said in a statement. “Our amazing students, staff and teachers truly deserve this prestigious honor and consistently help us remain a top performing school. It is wonderful to be recognized for all of our hard work and dedication!”