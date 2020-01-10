All lanes of I-10 West are closed at LA 415 following an accident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Friday morning.
The wreck happened before 7:00 a.m. Friday. Louisiana State Police say an 18-wheeler overturned at the Whiskey Bay exit.
Drivers are being diverted off I-10 at the Lobdell exit to alleviate congestion.
Motorists are advised to use US 190 westbound as an alternate route.
There's no word on injuries at this time.
January 10, 2020
