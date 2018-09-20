BELLE ROSE — YouTube videos about the indigenous people of south Louisiana piqued Jamie Ponville's interest in Native American culture last year. Three days into his binge-watching, he came across a dugout canoe that members of the Chitimacha tribe used more 1,500 years ago.
"I find this boat. It's the strangest thing ever," the 41-year-old land excavator said. "I think it was meant to be."
Ponville, of Pierre Part, where he runs a trucking and excavation business, found the canoe while digging in his commercial dirt pit at Belle Rose last Oct. 27. He first spotted a V-shaped pattern 30 feet deep in a pit and suspected it could be from antiquity. He took special care with digging up the rest of it.
The state archeologist and members of the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana are praising Ponville for his forethought that day. They say he stumbled upon the oldest canoe that has been discovered in the state.
"We did get a radiocarbon date on the canoe (and) the tree it was made from was cut down somewhere between 450 and 620 A.D.," said Charles "Chip" McGimsey, the state archaeologist and director of the Louisiana State Division of Archaeology. "We haven't identified the wood yet but I'd bet a lot of money it's cypress."
Ponville's discovery came shortly after a 34-foot-long, 600-year-old canoe was discovered in June 2017 near Red River in Caddo Parish.
Ponville's canoe is a 15-feet-long fragment of a dugout canoe no more than 2 feet wide.
Kimberly Walden, the historical preservation officer for the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, said the discovery of buried Native American artifacts is fairly common, which is why they often ask that archaeological surveys are done in advance of construction projects.
Walden said the Chitimacha, which currently have a reservation in St. Mary Parish, were the largest and most powerful in the Gulf region between Texas and Florida before an influx of French in the 1700s.
"We were so happy he had the knowledge and wherewithal to stop and investigate while he was digging," Walden said. "Some people would have thought that was just a log and kept on digging. I think this was definitely meant for him to find and him only."
Ponville carefully carved out the outline of the canoe with his excavator after he first unearthed it last year, then used a shovel to dig up the rest of the artifact.
"My heart was about to jump out my shirt," Ponville said. "I was scared at first. I didn't want to call anyone and tell them about it and chance my livelihood being shutdown since I found it. I thought I may not be able to dig in my pit anymore."
But state officials told him the canoe was his since he found it on his property. From there, more calls were made and samples were taken to discover its origins.
In the meantime, the canoe had to be re-buried to preserve it from harm. After initial test results came back, Ponville had to decide what he wanted to do with his historical treasure.
"We put plastic down on top of it; the whole point is to keep it wet and moist," McGimsey said. "It's been underground and completely water saturated, and if you let it dry out, with wood, it just splits and cracks."
Ponville, along with state officials and members of the Chitimacha tribe's tribal council, re-excavated the canoe Sept. 15 after Ponville made the deicsion to transport it to Texas A&M University where it will undergo a three- to five-year conservation process — which Ponville is paying for.
Ponville isn't sure what he'll do with it once he gets it back, but he has initiated several conversations with the Chitimacha tribe and state officials about temporary loaning it to museums for others to see.
Walden was quick to offer the tribe's museum.
"We have a collection of canoes of various ages," Walden said. "He hasn't ruled it out as of yet, however, at this point it sounds like it wouldn't be a longterm loan because he does want the canoe to travel so as many people as possible can see it."