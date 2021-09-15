BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 65.jpg

Spc. Kyle McNeely, top, looks down from a truck loaded with pallets of bottled water, as he and Sgt. Andurina Sickinger, right, profess in a truck in the receiving area, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish. They're with the South Carolina Army National Guard's 1055th Transportation Company, based in Laurens, SC. The RSA is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Since thousands of Louisiana households lost power to Hurricane Ida, basic commodities have flowed to their aid through a remote National Guard base in the pinewoods of Tangipahoa Parish.

On Tuesday, some of the 500 soldiers who staff the Louisiana National Guard’s Roseland Regional Staging Area during disasters logged precious cargo with surgical precision. With heads bowed to avoid early rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas, the soldiers scribbled quantities and expiration dates for thousands of ready-to-eat meals, water, ice and blue tarps arriving at the site.

Processions of 18-wheelers and olive-green military flatbeds rolled through — part of a cycle that started the day after Ida’s winds died. Each truck ferries a different resource, which soldiers organize into “pods” of a few different vehicles arranged in neat lines on expansive packed-gravel lot waiting to be dispatched.

BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 265.jpg

Private 2nd class Jamie Stevens runs his hand along web straps to check the secureness of a truckload of pallets of water, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida. He's with the 1084th Transportation Company based in Reserve, La.
BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 186.jpg

From left, Capt. Gia Smith, Master Sgt. Larry Millien and Chief Warrant Officer Donnie Amos work in the support operations cell, the 'brain' of the Louisiana Army National Guard Read (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Their destinations: 69 sites in 12 parishes where Ida flooded streets, blew away homes, felled power lines and left a dearth of basic resources like food and water that persists in some areas even now, more than two weeks since the hurricane's winds died.

“Electricity outages drive how much of a response we put on the ground, and the longevity of the operation,” said Lt. Col. Joe Barnett, the commanding officer for the Guard’s 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “And on paper, it looked like this storm from a standpoint of electricity was the biggest we’ve seen yet.”

BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 199.jpg

Lt. Col. Joe Barnett, foreground, points to a white board used for receiving and commodity tracking, staffed by, from left, Spc. Abril Myers, Staff Sgt. Farrah Provo and Spc. Chriss Williams, all under the 139th Regional Support Group, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida.

The core of a disaster response plan devised after Hurricane Katrina, the regional staging area in Roseland is a nerve center from which the Louisiana Guard organizes and distributes truckloads of precious necessities after life-altering storms: food, water and ice that disappear when power shuts off and tarps to patch blown-off roofs.

Bearing supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a network of state warehouses stocked for disasters, the trucks started rolling into Roseland about 96 hours before Hurricane Ida pounded into Louisiana’s coast with 150 mph winds.

Since then, the storm’s destruction has seen the staging site send out commodities in record numbers: more than 7 million bottles of water, 5.9 million MREs, 283,000 tarps, and just shy of 1.2 million bags of ice had left the site by Tuesday.

Running the effort are 500 U.S. Army National Guard members from Bossier City to Baton Rouge — and, because of the scale of Ida’s destruction, soldiers from seven different states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alaska and Ohio.

The facility distributed the most resources right after Ida struck.

“Typically, the first 72 to 96 hours after a storm are chaotic, and there's a lot of need,” Barnett explained.

BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 394.jpg

Rows of trucks loaded with water, seen Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida.

On day three, soldiers sent out 180 trailers — a 24-hour record for any storm since the site was built. That figure dipped to 142 trucks the next day. On Tuesday, fewer than 20 trucks left the site.

“Everything depends on power,” said Major Michael S. McKenzie, of the 165th CSSB, who designed the Roseland hub.

“As soon as people start getting power back and they can go buy groceries to cook, they’re going to stop picking up MREs,” McKenzie added, referring to the so-called meals-ready-to-eat that end up in the hands of hurricane survivors.

BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 145.jpg

Lt. Col. Travis Douget, left, and Major Michael S. McKenzie, right, look out over a yard filled with trucks and supplies,Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida.

Now, trucks are mostly resupplying pods in parts of Louisiana where recovery has been grindingly slow and power remains out, Barnett said. Two of those areas are Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. People there are still weathering sweltering Bayou heat with no conditioning since Ida knocked them off the grid.

The 500 soldiers who have lived at the Roseland hub since the Category 4 storm last month have maintained morale, in part, by painting a Hurricane Ida mural on a large ceiling tile in the site’s command office.

“It seems like the bigger the need for help, the higher the morale for the soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Travis Douget, Deputy Commander for the 139th Regional Support Group. “They want to be here.”

BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 223.jpg

Artwork showing Hurricane Ida, with some of the names of National Guard personnel written inside falling raindrops, seen inside support operations center at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.The RSA is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida.
BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 246.jpg

Lt. Col. Travis Douget, left, and Lt. Col. Joe Barnett, right, explain the workings of the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
BR.roselandarmy.091621 TS 376.jpg

Military vehicles staged at the Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG) Regional Staging Area (RSA) in Tangipahoa Parish, which is dispatching trucks and trailers with commodities to 69 distribution sites in 12 parishes for relief after Hurricane Ida. Photographed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

