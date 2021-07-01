It was close to midnight Monday when Micha Jordan received an unexpected call from his brother-in-law.
The news wasn’t good: Jordan’s older sister, Michelle Jordan Cummings, had been fatally shot.
His sister and her husband had recently traveled to Annapolis, Maryland to drop their son off at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he hoped to play football. While Cummings was sitting on the patio at a local hotel with her husband and friends, they heard what they thought were fireworks, her brother said — not unexpected so close to the Fourth of July.
Then, Cummings’ husband turned to his wife, who sat right beside him, and saw her slumped over in her seat.
Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a press conference the next day that Cummings had been unintentionally struck by stray bullets fired at a parked car on a nearby street. Officials pronounced her dead from her injuries.
Jordan, who lives in Baton Rouge, jumped in his car and drove all the way to Monroe that night to tell their 82-year-old mother her only daughter had died. It was a conversation he wanted to have in person.
“You hear about things on the news, about these things happening, and you never think it will affect you,” he said. “Everyone is still kind of in shock.”
Cummings, 57, lived in Houston at the time of her death working as a computer systems analyst. She was born and raised in Monroe. She often visited Baton Rouge to see her grandparents at their home on East Washington Street, and she spent time in the city as a young adult attending Southern University.
The family plans to bury Cummings in Baton Rouge.
At school she was a member of the Alpha Tau chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, her brother said. She met her husband, Leonard Cummings Jr., at Southern, though two would not wed until years later, after maintaining a strong friendship. The couple returned to the university regularly to tailgate, her brother said.
A university spokesperson said in a statement that the Southern University community “extends our love and condolences” to the Cummings family. LaQuitta Thomas, president of the Southern University Alumni Federation, who named Cummings a life member of the federation, professed “heartfelt sympathy and support.”
“We support everyone seeking justice for Michelle in this very tragic and sad situation,” she said.
A mother of two, Cummings was invested in her children, from her son’s football prospects to her daughter’s cheerleading, her family said. Relatives described her as friendly, empathetic, someone who was always ready to offer advice or comfort to anyone who needed it.
“My sister was my best friend,” Micha Jordan said. “I talked to her almost every day about different problems.”
He last saw her in Houston on Father’s Day weekend, when they hung out and discussed plans for the future, one he hoped would bring her into his life more frequently. Cummings and her husband wanted to be close to family again and had spent the last few months looking for houses in Baton Rouge.
“I think she enjoyed the Texas life,” Jordan said, “but they were talking about, in the next year, moving back.”
Audrey Jordan, her mother, had also hoped to bring the family together for a big vacation in the coming months at a rental house somewhere nice after a year of pandemic stress.
She spoke glowingly of her debutante daughter as an energetic child who placed God at the center of her life and befriended everyone she met. Cummings was a talented cook and took pride in her crawfish etouffèe, a creative crafter who always had a project or two on the backburner.
“It was wonderful being her mother,” she said. “It still doesn’t feel real to me. I’ll be convinced when I see her, and they have not released the body yet. That’s what I’m waiting for.”