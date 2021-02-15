The city of Zachary will be under a curfew starting 8 p.m. Monday due frozen roads and continued sub-freezing temperatures expected overnight, city officials said.
Only essential personnel and those traveling to and from work or for emergency situations will be allowed to travel on city roadways, officials said in a statement Monday.
The curfew follows a similar, dusk-to-dawn curfew called in Livingston Parish Monday.
Mayor David Amrhein and Police Chief David McDavid decided to call for the curfew "due to reports of ice and black ice on roadways, anticipated overnight temperature dropping and numerous power outages citywide," the officials said in a statement Monday.
The Zachary curfew won't be lifted until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The officials said city crews have been out throughout the night and day patrolling, applying salt to bridges and looking for spots that may be refreezing.
City officials also urged residents to watch out for elderly family members or neighbors and make sure they are safe and warm. Those who need assistance should call the Mayor’s Office at (225) 654-0287.
For questions or concerns regarding the Zachary Police, call (225) 654-1921 for non-emergencies or the Zachary Fire Department at (225) 654-0026 for non-emergencies. Call 911 for emergencies.