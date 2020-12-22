East Baton Rouge Parish says garbage and recycling will not be picked up curbside on Friday, Christmas Day, and that services will resume on the next scheduled pickup day.
The North Landfill will also be closed Christmas, but will have extended hours Saturday, to 5 p.m.
The city-parish also says that with a large amount of trash expected Monday, pickups from next Tuesday may be pushed back into Wednesday.
Garbage and recycling services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, and the North Landfill will be open New Year’s Day, too.