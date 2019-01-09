Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso has secured the 100 signatures needed to run in the March special election for her late husband's seat, her campaign announced Wednesday.

The council appointed Amoroso to represent District 8 in July following the death of Buddy Amoroso, who was killed in a bicycling accident.

On March 30, district voters will have a chance to formally elect their own representative to serve out the remaining two years of the term.

Buddy Amoroso won the seat handily in 2016, claiming 66 percent of the vote. Democrat Antoine Pierce, who finished second, said Wednesday that he's since moved out of the district and wasn't aware of any potential challengers to Denise Amoroso.

“It is an honor to receive the support of the neighbors and constituents I serve. My goal is to serve them just as Buddy would have — with honesty, integrity, and a passion for making things better," Denise Amoroso wrote in a statement.

Official qualifying for the race will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

