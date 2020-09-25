Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the Louisiana governor's mansion Friday evening to demand concrete change after months of similar protests in cities across the nation.

Their demands were widespread: more transparency during the investigation into the shooting of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette police, more charges against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville and justice for Ronald Greene, whose death in Louisiana State Police custody last year has prompted an ongoing federal civil rights probe.

The Baton Rouge protest came just hours after a funeral for the Louisiana state trooper under investigation in Greene's death. Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth died earlier this week after crashing his personal vehicle in Monroe soon after being told he would be fired. His funeral was closed to the public and protected with a large police presence, according to the Associated Press.

"That officer was buried today with full honors," said Jamal Taylor, a protest organizer from Lafayette. "I wish Mr. Greene had a SWAT team and drone to protect him."

State Police initially told Greene's family he died from injuries in a crash following a high speed chase but later acknowledged troopers "struggled" with him during the arrest. Greene's family has filed a federal wrongful death suit alleging troopers brutalized and beat him.

Protesters said it's time for Louisiana leaders to realize that "enough is enough."

+20 Trayford Pellerin rally in Baton Rouge: Protesters march, file request for AG investigation Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the Louisiana State Capitol late Friday afternoon, then marched to the state Department of Just…

Attorney Ron Haley, who represents the families of both Greene and Pellerin, said the public should not be distracted by the recent $12 million settlement announced in the Breonna Taylor case — one of the highest such awards in American police misconduct cases.

A Louisville grand jury decided this week to charge just one of the three officers involved, not for killing Taylor but for shooting recklessly into other adjacent apartments.

"We will not just accept blood money. We will demand the truth," Haley told the crowd of protesters. "Change does not happen because a family gets a check."

The group blocked the road outside the governor's mansion Friday evening, chanting and carrying signs. Some were armed with long guns and dressed in New Black Panther Party gear. Protesters at times directly addressed the Department of Public Safety officers stationed around the outskirts of the demonstration.

The protest Friday evening marked the second such gathering in recent weeks. Many of the same people demonstrated in downtown Baton Rouge two weeks earlier, focusing specifically on the Pellerin shooting.

Pellerin died Aug. 21 after Lafayette police officers opened fire while he was about to enter a convenience store armed with a knife, officials have said. Earlier attempts to stop him using a stun gun didn't work, according to police, though an independent autopsy commissioned by the family found no signs he had been struck with a taser.

Officers had pursued him on foot for half a mile after receiving a call about a man with a knife at another convenience store on Evangeline Thruway. The shooting was captured on cell phone video and shared on social media.

State Police are investigating the shooting. Once that investigation is complete, state prosecutors will determine whether any of the officers involved will face criminal charges.

The Pellerin family viewed limited body camera footage of the shooting last week, but no details about its contents have been disclosed to the media. The officers' identities still have not been released.