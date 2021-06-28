The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced Monday changes in leadership at its two largest state prisons, including the appointment of a Black warden at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel — a change that came amid a larger push to increase diversity among top-ranking DOC officials.
Kirt Guerin will oversee Hunt, his latest posting in a 30-year career with DOC that started inside the same prison, where he was hired as a corrections cadet.
The Hunt warden position became available after Tim Hooper was transferred to oversee the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola following the retirement of Darrel Vannoy. Hooper also started out as a corrections cadet at Hunt.
"Tim and Kirt are proven leaders," DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in a statement. "These two prisons are in good hands with individuals who have longstanding records and history with the Department. Both are visionaries who will continue the critical work to reform, rehabilitate and prepare people to return to our communities."
Guerin had been passed over for multiple promotions in recent years, including in 2019 when he applied for an assistant warden position at Hunt. Joe Buttross — who had no direct experience working in prisons but did have close connections to LeBlanc — was chosen instead.
DOC critics pointed to that decision as evidence that a "good-old boy" network still affects who lands in top leadership roles. Before his transfer to Hunt, Buttross was working at Prison Enterprises, the moneymaking arm of DOC that uses inmate labor to produce goods and services.
A group of retired Black DOC executives formed a committee last year to study hiring and promotions and to analyze the department's payroll data, with an eye toward racial discrimination. They found that, while the department was very diverse overall — roughly half of corrections employees are Black, compared to one in three Louisianans — African Americans were deeply underrepresented at the highest levels of leadership.
Black employees have rarely been named warden, the highest-ranking position within the eight state prisons in Louisiana. Guerin becomes the fifth Black state prison warden in Louisiana history, a DOC spokesman confirmed.
"This is truly an honor," Guerin said in a statement Monday. "I prayed a long time for this job, for the dedicated employees that work here, and for the future of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. I believe that with God all things are possible … and that the best is yet to come."
For decades, the only Black warden within the state prison system was Johnnie Jones, who oversaw the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women from 1975 to 2006. He repeatedly applied for warden posts at larger state prisons but his career stagnated, according to Jones.
After committee members reported the results of their analysis to LeBlanc, he met with them and publicly acknowledged the discouraging findings. He said his administration had already made progress increasing diversity and was committed to furthering that goal.
Larry Smith, committee chair, said the promotion of Guerin exemplifies that commitment, saying he wanted to commend LeBlanc for the decision.
"While there remains much work to be done regarding the elevation of Black employees to executive levels at the Louisiana Department of Corrections, this is certainly a step in the right direction," he said in a statement Monday.
Hooper replaces Vannoy in overseeing Angola, the largest in the state prison system. Vannoy took the reins in 2016 after the long tenure of Burl Cain came to an end amid investigations into his questionable business dealings.
Hooper had also served as warden of Hunt since 2016.
"I am very honored and humbled," said Hooper. "This is a huge responsibility. … I look forward to carrying the torch and implementing and improving programming aimed at changing the lives of the men we incarcerate."