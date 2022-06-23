Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting Thursday at the Benny's Car Wash on Perkins Road and the coroner's office has been notified, a police spokesperson said.
LATEST: Mid-day shooting at busy Benny's Car Wash on Perkins leaves one dead, many scrambling
Police were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman said.
No further details were immediately available.
At the scene, police were investigating the area near the vacuums in the rear of the business. A body was visible near a red Honda sedan.
This is the second fatal shooting at the Perkins Road car wash in the past 13 months. Jarmal Jackson, 19, is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Joseph Tatney at the business in June of 2021.
Jackson told police that the two had a road rage encounter on the interstate before they both parked at the car wash. Jackson said Tatney punched him twice in the face. Jackson then grabbed his handgun and shot Tatney multiple times while standing over him, according to a police arrest report.
This is a developing story.
Can't see the map? Click here.