State officials Tuesday signed a $52.3 million contract to revamp the westbound exit at College Drive.

The work will be done by Boh Bros. Construction Co.

It will allow westbound traffic on I-10 to get off at College Drive without having to cross multiple lanes of traffic.

"This new redesigned exit is a critical piece in improving the overall I-10 corridor in Baton Rouge," Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said in a statement.

"The widening of I-10 cannot happen overnight and must be managed in phases to minimize impacts to the traveling public," Wilson said.

The work is expected to begin in early 2021 and be finished by late 2022.

About 17,000 cars and trucks use the exit daily.

The College Drive project is one of the components of a larger effort to widen I-10 between La. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the I-10/12 split.

The work is being financed with federal bonds that essentially allows the state to get an advance on its annual federal transportation aid.