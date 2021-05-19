The trial of a man accused of killing an elderly couple at their pool business in Denham Springs opened Tuesday in a Livingston courtroom, as prosecutors told the jury the evidence they’d present would leave them without “any doubt at all” of Michael Collins’ guilt.
In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall recalled the brutal deaths of Eugene "Frank" Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70, who were found beaten in the building of their company, National Pool Builders Inc., on Oct. 31, 2018.
Wall laid out a narrative, saying Collins, 48, had been told by Frank Gurley that he needed to move out of a trailer he’d been living in on the property of the business. On the afternoon of Oct. 29, Collins bludgeoned Frank Gurley over the head with a hammer, Wall told the jury.
That evening, wondering why her husband hadn’t returned home from the shop, Patricia Gurley traveled to the business and encountered Collins, who used a hammer to beat her to death as well, before dragging her next to her husband’s body inside the business, Wall said.
“I feel very, very strongly that you will be convinced” that Collins carried out the killings, Wall told the jury at the end of his remarks. Wall pointed to DNA evidence, conversations Collins had with neighbors that day and bloody clothes found in the back of Frank Gurley’s vehicle, which prosecutors say Collins used to flee the state in following the killings.
Collins’ DNA was found on Patricia Gurley’s ankle, which Wall said was left behind when he dragged her body. Wall said blood and Collins’ DNA was also found in various around the property.
But defense lawyers argued the prosecutors’ evidence is circumstantial, and Collins simply happened upon the scene of the murder before leaving the state.
“You’re not going to hear anybody get on that stand and say they saw Michael Collins kill anyone,” defense lawyer Vanessa Williams told the jury in her opening statement.
Williams also questioned the reliability of the prosecution’s witnesses, describing one as a “drug addict.”
Collins faces two first-degree murder charges in the trial, which carry a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted. Prosecutors opted against seeking the death penalty after speaking to the Gurleys’ family, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.
Collins has pleaded not guilty. He’s awaited his trial in jail for 2½ years after being denied bond, a delay Wall attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been looking forward to trying this for a very long time,” Wall said. “The family has been looking forward to this for a very long time.”
Tuesday’s opening remarks and testimony came after just an afternoon was spent on jury selection the day before. Prosecutors said they expect the trial to conclude as early as Thursday.
At the time of the killings, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack called the murders the “most heinous and senseless crime” of his career.
Both Wall and Williams warned the jury of “grisly” crime scene photos that would be shown during the trial.
Collins was arrested in November of 2018 in Kentucky following a nationwide manhunt that began after the discovery of the Gurleys’ bodies. Police said at the time that tests performed by the Louisiana State Crime Lab linked Collins to the deaths.
Collins was extradited to Louisiana in December of 2018.
Collins has previously been arrested on assault and burglary complaints in Tennessee, and an incident in Denham Springs where he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery in 2016.
The Gurleys were longtime Denham Springs residents, known by many. Frank Gurley also taught for many years at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Junior High.