Since Sen. John McCain died Saturday, prominent in every profile has been his 5½-year Vietnam War captivity in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton." But only a few people truly knew what that was like.
Neal Jones is one of them.
The Baton Rouge native, Tulane University football star and longtime St. Tammany Parish resident had been at Hanoi's Hoa Lo Central Prison for almost 15 months when McCain was captured after his Navy A-4E Skyhawk was shot down on Sept. 26, 1967. Jones' Air Force F-105D was shot down on June 29, 1966. For both, it was their introduction to years of degradation.
Like McCain, Jones, 80, suffered injuries when he was shot down. And like McCain, his captors tortured him seeking information or to force fraudulent confessions of committing war crimes.
His left arm was broken, he had compression fractures in three vertebrae and had shrapnel that infected his right leg. His arms were tied and his body pulled into an awkward position, a torture that left permanent marks on the arms that POWs called "varsity stripes," a reference to markings on athletic letter jackets.
Jones said he has read accounts criticizing McCain's conduct in captivity. Although they were not housed together in prison, POWs learned how to communicate through a tap code, so he was aware McCain was there. Since the war, Jones has spoken to POWs who had direct contact with him and disputes any contention that McCain's conduct was anything other than honorable.
"I know nothing negative to say about the man," Jones said. "He did what he thought was right, I guess, and people are entitled to disagree with people on their political views. But as a prisoner, I put him up there in the top. I have nothing but nice things to say about him in prison."
Jones and McCain met face-to-face for the first time at a White House dinner for POWs held by President Richard Nixon shortly after their liberation. They've reconnected at several reunions.
In 2005, Jones was a technical consultant on the film "Faith of My Fathers," based on McCain's memoir by the same title, much of which was filmed in Louisiana. Jones advised the film company as it converted the old Falstaff Brewery in New Orleans into a proper representation of the Hanoi Hilton.
"I helped them make sure the cells looked correct and the interrogators and the uniforms looked correct," he said.
McCain's reputation as an independent thinker found a kindred spirit in Jones, as he discovered in a 2000 telephone call. McCain, seeking the Republican presidential nomination that year, was in South Carolina visiting then-Clemson football coach Tommy Bowden. Jones befriended Bowden when he previously coached Tulane, but was surprised when Bowden called and told him there was an old friend in his office. He put McCain on the phone.
"We talked for several minutes, and then he said, 'Neal, can I count on your support?'" Jones said. "I said, John, let me tell you, I've already sent money three times to your campaign, but in the last three or four weeks you've voted for some legislation, I don't know which side you're on. So, I'm going to vote for George Bush.'
"He said, 'I understand.' We hung up cordially. About 30 or 40 minutes later, Tommy Bowden called me back and said, 'I can't believe you told him that!' I said, 'I'm not going to lie to him, Tommy."
After the war, Jones lived on the Northshore and worked for Tulane raising money. He and his wife, Glenda, now live in Magnolia, Delaware, to be close to a daughter, three granddaughters and, as of March 30, a great-granddaughter.
Recognition of McCain's passing has been marked by President Donald Trump's noticeable reluctance to mention him, and the White House lowered its flag to half staff for only two days until, following a public outcry, returned it to that position. McCain opposed Trump's run for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, to which Trump replied that McCain was "not a war hero" because he'd been captured.
"I know he and Trump had their differences, and Trump made a statement that he doesn't like prisoners," Jones said. "Sometimes, you don't have a choice. You go down in a lake like John did or I'm on the outskirts of Hanoi immediately surrounded by 30 soldiers, you're not John Wayne. You're not going to shoot your way out of North Vietnam.
"The only thing I'm going to say is our motto in prison was to return with honor. John McCain returned with honor. I think I returned with honor. I think all of us returned with honor."