In Louisiana, Bob Dean achieved the sort of infamy no one wants after Hurricane Ida, when he ordered hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a squalid, ill-prepared warehouse.

Dozens of patients later died, and state officials — who took away his nursing home licenses — have said at least five deaths were "storm related."

Dean has now achieved a similar level of notoriety in Oregon's ranching community. Out west, he is accused of neglecting animals, not senior citizens.

As the first major snowfall of the year hit Oregon's Wallowa Valley in December, dozens of cows — and some calves, as well — were left in a massive expanse in the mountains that the U.S. Forest Service leases out to ranchers in the spring. Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish said there could be as many as 200 cattle that were stranded in the snow.

Long before disastrous Ida evacuation, data show Bob Dean's nursing homes were deficient Long before Evelyn Harden was evacuated to an ill-prepared warehouse in a botched evacuation for Hurricane Ida, her family had concerns about …

Craig Stockdale, a resident of Enterprise, Oregon, was among the first to come across the cattle left in the snow. He got close enough to one, almost entirely buried in the snow, to see its ear tag: Bob Dean Oregon Ranch.

“I didn’t know who Bob Dean was, I didn’t know how to get ahold of him," Stockdale said in a phone interview.

Oregon business filings show that Dean created Dean Oregon Ranches LLC in June 2020. He listed his Baton Rouge business address when creating the company.

After Stockdale and several friends found the cattle last month, an expansive rescue operation and investigation ensued. It was chronicled by the Wallowa County Chieftain newspaper, which reported that Dean's ranch manager, B.J. Warnock, said 10 of the cows were found dead or needing to be euthanized. Warnock also said that 34 mother cows had been rescued — 26 of which belonged to Dean Oregon Ranches, while the rest belonged to other ranches.

Warnock told the Chieftain they were still searching for 29 additional mother cows.

+6 'One fiasco after another': How Bob Dean lost a nursing home before Hurricane Ida scandal Notorious Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean plans to wage a legal fight to restore the licenses of seven nursing homes the state wrested f…

The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, Humane Society and others volunteered to help rescue the cattle, some of which were stranded in up to 7 feet of snow. For some of them, it was too late and more were euthanized after they were recovered.

Anna Butterfield, a rancher who lives in Joseph, said she took in six calves after they were rescued from the snow. Their mothers had to be euthanized. One of the calves she took in was so small that she still had her umbilical cord attached. She also needed to be euthanized, Butterfield said.

“I was trying so hard to keep her alive, I just needed her to live," Butterfield said in a phone call. "She was so tough, and so little.”

She does not place all of the blame for the tragedy on Dean. She also blames the people Dean hired to run his ranch, members of her local community.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Both she and Stockdale said it's well-known that cattle need to be out of the mountains by Oct. 15 so that they won't get stranded in snowfalls.

“We live in a small town where the entire community would have helped get those cattle out of there in November," Butterfield said. “We’re pretty on fire about just the neglect.”

Fish, the sheriff, confirmed that he's opened a criminal investigation into the matter as officials continue to try to rescue the remaining cattle — some of which are being fed via helicopter as the cows remain in the mountains.

“There have been cows that died out there and cows that had to be put down because of their condition," Fish said in a phone call. "So we’re looking at whether there’s any criminal neglect or anything in that.”

Baton Rouge nursing home owner Bob Dean has drawn regulators' ire on numerous occasions Bob Dean, the Baton Rouge developer whose Louisiana nursing home empire is at the center of controversy after four patients died in an Indepen…

He said he has not made contact with Dean yet, but that he plans to interview several ranchers and Dean's employees to determine if there's a criminal case to be made. An attorney for Dean did not return a message for this story.

Butterfield is hoping for accountability. It's not uncommon, she said, for a few cows to go missing in the 72,000 acres that ranchers can lease. But the number of missing cattle this time makes the situation particularly disheartening, she said.

Stockdale said he was not trying to "destroy anybody" when he raised the alarm on social media about the cows left in the snow. But he agreed that consequences are needed.

"They weren’t taking care of their cows," Stockdale said.

Warnock, the ranch manager, told the Chieftain that the cattle were not familiar with the terrain where they went missing.

“We truly appreciate the effort the community has shown in this final push to gather the remaining cows,” he said.

Dean remains under criminal investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, and is facing dozens of lawsuits over his botched attempt to evacuate more than 800 residents of nursing homes he owns to a warehouse in rural Tangipahoa Parish. Louisiana health officials said Dean left his residents in inhumane conditions and refused to ask for help — or to allow inspections — once conditions inside the warehouse began going downhill after the storm passed.

State health officials revoked his licenses and shut down his seven nursing homes last year. Dean is appealing to get them back.

Dean has a long history of facing questions about his commitment to taking care of the people entrusted to him. Data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that Dean's nursing homes ranked among the worst in the nation, with lower staffing levels, high complaint numbers, more fines and more problematic inspections than the vast majority of similar facilities.