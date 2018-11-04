A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in Maringouin.
The Maringouin Police Department responded to the Landry Drive railroad crossing around 10:50 a.m., Police Chief Hosea Anderson said.
Darnell Ellsworth, 43, was struck while crossing the tracks and was pronounced dead at the scene, Anderson said.
He said Ellsworth was staying with relatives in the area and police do not yet know his address.
The incident remains under investigation as Anderson said authorities are still looking to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.